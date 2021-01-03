CHAMPAIGN — The latest hire of new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema won't direct a lone position group.
Tank Wright on Sunday evening was named Bielema's strength and conditioning coach. Wright previously worked with Bielema at Arkansas, Wright's alma mater.
"Tank Wright was someone who stood out to me immediately in relating and motivating people to places they have never been," Bielema said in a statement. "He captivates their hearts and minds in new ways of thinking and training to be the best them."
Wright most recently spent the 2020 season as defensive line coach at Army, whose head coach, Jeff Monken, was among those brought up when the Illini sought a new coach last month.
Wright was a linebacker and defensive end with the Razorbacks between 2008 and 2012, and he eventually returned to Arkansas as a coach in 2014. Under Bielema, Wright was assistant strength and conditioning coach between 2014 and 2017.
From there, Wright became Michigan's associate director of football strength and conditioning, existing in that role during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
“Having the opportunity to impact young men side by side with Coach B at the University of Illinois is something I’m very excited about,” Wright said in the statement. “Throughout the years I’ve worked with Coach, I have seen him grow men on and off the field. His leadership, character and ability to motivate are traits we both share"
Wright replaces Lou Hernandez, who returned to Illinois ahead of the 2019 season after overseeing Illini football strength and conditioning between 2005 and 2011.
Wright is Bielema's third hire since Bielema took over the Illini on Dec. 19. Tony Petersen and Bart Miller were hired as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively, last week.