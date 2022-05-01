It’s May 1.
Third straight day with the temperature reaching the mid-60s. Sports weather.
Time for Illini athletics to finish off the outdoor portion of the 2021-22 school year with more success than, with the exception of men’s basketball — which shared a Big Ten title and won its fourth NCAA tournament game in 16 years — has been accomplished thus far.
The Director’s Cup Division I winter standings tell the story. Operating with more sports and enjoying more success, the elite foursome of Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Stanford lead the way, while Illinois stumbles along at 12th among 14 Big Ten teams and 48th overall.
It’s evident that all those still-sprouting new UI facilities haven’t taken hold yet when it comes to results.
Wrestling moved to the State Farm Center but was 1-7 in conference matches and finished 12th among 14.
The 10th-place finishes by both indoor track and field teams offered little indication that they’ll challenge conference leaders in the outdoor championships.
Both men and women finished sixth in Big Ten in cross-country. Football had been down so long that a 5-7 finish was considered an upgrade.
Nor does a sixth-place finish in the men’s NCAA gymnastics championships quite reach the standard set by coach Justin Spring and his predecessors, what with only 13 schools sponsoring the men’s sport nationally.
So-so contributionsIllini women’s sports have been particularly disappointing. The perennial leader, volleyball, was 5-7 at Huff Hall, and slipped to 12-8 and seventh in the powerhouse Big Ten ... but rallied to defeat West Virginia and Kentucky in early rounds of the NCAA before being shut out by Nebraska in the Sweet 16.
A weak women’s swim program and women’s basketball program brought coaching changes, the latter adding a 1-13 record to a five-year Big Ten audit of seven wins, 77 losses.
Juniors Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes reached the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships but the Illini team did not.
Like women’s basketball, the UI soccer team produced a single Big Ten win, checking in at 1-8-1 and 13th in the conference. This is simply more evidence that this portion of the female athletes did not attain a level of competitiveness in line with their facilities-administrative support.
Only volleyball and basketball charge for games, and the women’s contribution to the overall budget is modest.
Spring check-inThe windup this spring should see Josh Whitman’s program move up in the Director’s Cup standings.
Mike Small’s men’s golf team is in a strong position Sunday to win its 12th Big Ten title in 13 years, with the NCAA playoffs just ahead.
In baseball, weak showings in early southern trips and a 4-4 record in midweek games has kept Illinois out of the baseball rankings, but this hard-hitting team (18 runs in a win at Indiana on Saturday) has overcome erratic pitching to reach 12-5 in the conference standings. Softball is even more competitive at 32-16 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten.
Women’s tennis was 11-1 at home and 8-3 in the conference but lost Friday to Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Iowa City. Brad Dancer’s men are at 14-14 after being eliminated by Michigan on Saturday afternoon in the Big Ten semifinals.
Illini tennis will be highlighted May 19-28 in hosting the NCAA championships at the Atkins Tennis Center and Khan Outdoor Complex, but it is unlikely either team will qualify.
So, highlights here and highlights there in 21 sports with men’s basketball and men’s golf carrying the Illini load, but Illinois has too much invested to stand No. 48 in Director’s Cup standings, and trailing all but Nebraska and Maryland in the Big Ten.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.