Even as football coach Bret Bielema successfully reverses the Illini course in home-state recruiting, he has not yet earned a high grade in prep acquisitions.
Meanwhile, he has filled in holes with veteran pickups, and deserves A-plus scores in retention and development.
And in the midst of the Illini’s NFL draft celebration — all related to Lovie Smith recruits — a question nags: Would Devon Witherspoon and his mates have been this successful in the former regime?
If you’ll recall the weird 2020 season, Smith’s fifth Illini team opened with a 45-7 loss at Wisconsin, ended with a 56-21 collapse at Penn State and were defensively inept in between playing in front of empty stadiums because of the pandemic.
Still-eligible members like Owen Carney Jr., Jake Hansen and Casey Washington appeared unlikely to return in 2021. Among others.
History lessonAlong came Bielema and, in 2021, he retained and attracted 28 squadmen who had enrolled in college in 2016 or 2017. He took the opposite approach of new Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who has already chased off at least 55 players from his Buffaloes roster.
Eight UI graybeards entering their sixth college season in 2021 included Hansen, center Doug Kramer and former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters.
A healthy core of fifth-year seniors were sprinkled throughout, forming the nucleus of the team.
Many of the same players — yes, they were younger — who permitted 34.9 points per game in 2020, spearheaded a nation-leading defense that gave up 12.8 points last fall. That’s a difference of more than three touchdowns per game.
So we must ponder: Would Smith’s “Tampa 2” system, featuring a four-man front and limited man-to-man coverage, have produced newly drafted defensive backs Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin to their fullest extent?
Would Kendall Smith have remained a wide receiver?
Would big lineman Calvin Avery, a disappointment through his college career until 2022, be a free agent signee with the Vikings?
Optimistic outlookYes, the upcoming Bielema squad is packed with more Lovie Smith veterans when the 2023 season kicks off Sept. 2 against Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
But it’s likely Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. wouldn’t still be on campus if not for Bielema’s last-ditch influence (and, admittedly, name, image and likeness dollars). Same goes for Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams and Isaiah Williams on the offensive side.
When Lovie Smith departed, there were no indications that Illinois was trending in a positive direction.
In the seven draft years from 2014 through 2020, the NFL took five Illinois players. Fewer than one per year. There was nothing about recent recruiting grades to indicate anything would change. Witherspoon, in fact, was listed as a zero-star recruit. Newly drafted (to Cincinnati) Chase Brown, who led all Power Five rushers in 2022, began his career sharing time at Western Michigan.
However, the NFL selections of Kerby Joseph, Vederian Lowe and Kramer last year, coupled with this weekend’s draft, demonstrate that the Illini have earned a new status — and nation-wide recognition — under Bielema.
After narrowly missing in 2022, the Illini are projected to be competitive again for the Western Division title in 2023 before divisions are eliminated and these seven teams likely find themselves outmanned in an unwieldy 16-team conference headed by Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Southern California and UCLA.
Out westOr maybe we should ask whether the conferences are poised for even more expansion.
Both the Pac-12 and Big 12 are seriously considering San Diego State. The Aztecs represent the Los Angeles market, and are flashing the necessary credentials. They just reached the NCAA championship game in men’s basketball.
And as recently as 2021, they enjoyed a 12-2 football season that included wins against Arizona and Pac-12 champion Utah.
But here’s the catch. The upcoming Pac-12 TV contract projects as a disappointment, and the conference could be shattered overnight if Arizona and Arizona State decide to join the Big 12, which they are evaluating.
That would throw Washington and Oregon into an all-out quest to join the Big Ten, assuming Washington can flaunt legislators who would require Washington and Washington State to be in the same conference.
OK, too much uncertainty here. But remember, when you feel the shaking, the quake isn’t far behind.
