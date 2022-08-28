CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA doesn’t permit collegiate football exhibitions, but Illinois’ opening 38-6 triumph against Wyoming on Saturday afternoon had some of those characteristics.
Bret Bielema’s crew launched Chase Brown into the end zone on their second scrimmage play at Memorial Stadium, led 17-3 in a bumpy first half and rumbled from there while keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone all day.
The defense carried over the momentum from last November when Ryan Walters’ unit blanked Minnesota for the first 55 minutes of a 14-6 win, allowed a single scrimmage TD in the loss at Iowa and held outmanned Northwestern to seven points until the last 24 seconds.
Except for a few early misdirection keepers by Poke quarterback Andrew Peasley, the visitors couldn’t find much room on the ground.
And Peasley, a Utah State transfer, was thoroughly muzzled in the air (5 of 20 for 30 yards). Particularly impressive was a sideline pick by Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon and his 40-yard return in the second quarter. Not that Peasley was the entire Cowboy problem. He was surrounded by 33 freshmen and sophomores dotting the 44-man Wyoming two-deep chart.
The cliff notes versionWhat it means with regard to Illinois’ Friday night excursion to Indiana remains to be seen, but it’ll probably reduce (or reverse) the Las Vegas odds favoring the Hoosiers by four points.
In any case, here’s what we learned.
- Chase Brown made repeated tackle-breaking cuts, and had the look of an NFL draft pick in this, his junior year of eligibility. In the first half, he had runs of 38, 21, 19, 18, 17 and 11 yards, and finished with 151 on 19 carries in his quest to join Jim Grabowski and Robert Holcombe as the only Illini with multiple 1,000-yards seasons.
- Tommy DeVito was conservative and without interceptions as his first 24 completions measured 14 yards or fewer before his 27-yarder to Pat Bryant at the end of the third quarter. He finished at 73 percent on 27 of 37, and 12 different targets caught passes from DeVito and Art Sitkowski.
- Sixth-year center Alex Pihlstrom drew two major penalties but the Illini were otherwise relatively clean with six miscues, no lost fumbles and no interceptions. And the reshaped Illini line gathered steam in the 80-degree heat despite Wyoming formations set to stop the run.
- Former walk-ons Tip Reiman and Michael Marchese shared the tight end position, and both were on the field during the UI’s second TD march. Two-year starter Luke Ford saw limited action, perhaps as a result of missed practices earlier this month.
Closing argumentThe conclusion is that Illinois had huge advantages in experience and size, and with an operation that has made clear gains under the Bielema leadership, while Wyoming’s ninth season under Craig Bohl has been splintered by massive transfer losses.
So this is no time for predictions, a fact that was emphasized Saturday in Dublin, where underdog Northwestern gave up two early touchdowns and rallied to hand Nebraska its seventh straight loss by single digits, 31-28, in the Ireland capital.
Illinois came out relatively healthy, although sophomore running back Josh McCray had to be helped from the field. Safety Quan Martin and wide receiver Isaiah Williams also drew concerns, but Martin was soon back on the field, and Bielema said Williams could have returned after suffering what appeared to be a cramp. Williams had seven catches but for only 26 yards as DeVito avoided the vertical passing game.
In the final analysis, new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. draws an A for doing what was necessary as a tuneup for Indiana, his unit producing 477 yards to Wyoming’s 212.