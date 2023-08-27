With massive changes swirling in the wind, the next five to eight Illinois football seasons could be the most critical in the school’s history.
Because:
(1) If oversized conferences ultimately take a reverse course toward diminution, how many more Oregon States and Washington States will fall by the wayside?
(2) An over-correction is likely when it becomes obvious that stretching football, basketball and other sports across four time zones is illogical.
(3) Lingering TV issues may ultimately cause Georgia and Alabama to frown on the SEC’s further retention of unproductives like Vanderbilt, and the hot Big Ten brands might see the advantage of pulling away from Indiana, Rutgers, etc.
Where would Illinois fit if about half of the 70 top programs, egged on by TV moguls, elect to leave the lower half behind?
BTN has always recognized the potential of Illinois as it sits two hours from the heavily populated Chicagoland area. But a 30-year Big Ten record of 76 wins and 169 losses stands as a major hindrance unless Bret Bielema’s gang can show success in the remainder of this decade.
Watchful eye on California
California might be the trigger for the next eye-popping adjustment. If that unruly assembly passes a bill next year permitting the state’s football players to share in TV revenue, that’ll be a big step toward unbundling the sport from all those vibrant non-revenue sports on California campuses. And unbundling might mean complete separation.
Other state legislatures, disregarding the inept NCAA, would feel obligated to play catch-up. And with a selfishness already demonstrated in recent realignments, it could be tough times for football’s tailenders and Olympic sports, men and women.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference is caught in two-way uncertainty, with Stanford and others willing to join without immediate compensation, and power programs Florida State and Clemson seeking ways to escape the 20-year ACC contract with ESPN.
If those two unhappy programs can influence six others to form a majority, they could join the SEC and leave the lesser-lights stranded.
That’s the American way. The money goes to the producers.
On the bubble
As we ponder the unthinkable, Illinois rides the bubble. Time is an ally, but only if it produces victories that result in greater TV viewership.
Here are considerations if a magnitude 9.0 mega-quake divides the makeup:
(1) Brand: Illinois falls short, having won just 45 percent of conference games over 30 years. Upcoming seasons are critical if the top 70 schools someday fall into two tiers, reforming without consideration for the lackluster, grandfathered-in programs.
(2) Eyeballs: Illinois is far behind an elite group of teams drawing 4 million TV viewers for multiple games. The Illini have the ability to draw but, repeating, only if they win.
(3) Gross revenue: According to 2021 numbers, Illinois ranks 31st with $63,208,225, nearly $100,000 behind No. 1 Texas on a list reflecting earning power. It takes big money to (1) pay outrageous salaries required of a first-class program and (2) pay the players.
This massive shift may happen in your lifetime — not mine — with a likely four geographical divisions sharing 28, 32, 36 or 40 tier-1 teams.
Don’t ask how they’ll come to a number.
Or maybe they’ll continue indefinitely in next year’s ridiculous alignments. But they’re always looking for something better so, down the road, some kind of money-to-the-earners reversal seems inevitable.