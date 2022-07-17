The overlooked factor ...
When Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and his athletic directors convene on issues of potential new members, when they analyze brand, market size and TV viewership, they are limited by a strong academic consideration.
The presidents and chancellors, who probably were teachers before they were administrators, have demonstrated they will not accept anyone (other than Notre Dame) unless it is part of the Association of American Universities.
The AAU is a consortium of 65 schools founded in 1900 by the Universities of Chicago, Harvard, Michigan, Wisconsin and nine other research-intensive schools.
The purpose is to provide a forum for serious-thinking academicians related to national scholarship policies and academic research. It is an elite, invitation-only group requiring three-fourths of the group to approve a new member.
Not everyone who enters gets to stay, as we saw with Iowa State and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were AAU members when they joined the Big Ten in 2011, but fell into disfavor, apparently because (1) they leaned too heavily on less-weighted agriculture research and (2) their medical school is located in Omaha (not Lincoln).
Safe to say, in a Big Ten where 13 members are now members of the AAU, Nebraska would not have been accepted if the institution hadn’t been part of the club at the time.
Books first, money secondHere’s the point: No matter what the jocks recommend, and regardless of the TV attraction, if the Big Ten is going to make additions beyond Southern California and UCLA, the first consideration is AAU.
With Texas leaving for the SEC, the Big 12’s lone AAU member is Kansas ... and the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball champions don’t bring much to the football table.
Kansas hasn’t won more than a single Big 12 Conference game in 13 years. And Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, using five-year Sagarin criteria, this week rated Kansas the worst football program among the Power 69.
Nor would future Big 12 additions Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF be under Big Ten consideration.
These additions, by the way, make it a complicated decision for the “eastern” Pac-12 quartet of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado to accept persistent Big 12 overtures. Big 12 rights fees have reached at $42 million with Texas and Oklahoma in the fold. How far will the numbers fall when those two leave, and four (or eight) less attractive programs join the league?
Exploring the westMeanwhile, despite sagging attendance and sports-related financial woes, UCLA is a shining light in academia as part of the Cal system with Berkeley, Irvine, Santa Barbara and four other West Coast “Ivies.”
Various services show UCLA, Cal, Michigan and Stanford battling for the No. 1 spot among the nation’s public universities. And U.S. News and World Report shows Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue and Maryland in the Top 20, and only Nebraska not inside the top 40 (Northwestern is private and not included in this public list).
Academic considerations verify why Washington might be “next in line” for the Big Ten. In recent years, Washington has been rated the No. 1 AAU school based on a whopping $620 million in federal research grants.
Oregon, meanwhile, is marginally inside AAU requirements while rival Oregon State, not an AAU member, disputes Oregon’s claims of superior qualifications.
Exploring the eastEven though North Carolina and Virginia are perfect AAU fits for the Big Ten — Clemson and Florida Stare are not — the ACC’s contract with ESPN seemingly has those prestigious schools hamstrung through 2036.
If North Carolina departed for the Big Ten, the contract would call for the school to return all Big Ten rights fees to the ACC through 2036.
ESPN could release them, but that seems unlikely. The pact is good in that it holds the ACC together, but bad in the sense that, even with built-in upgrades, it actually depreciates in value due to the rate of inflation that the country is going through. For the foreseeable future, ESPN is smiling because the cost for ACC television pales in comparison to this year’s anticipated explosion of the Big Ten and SEC distributions.
As an independent in football, Notre Dame has scheduled five ever-changing ACC members through 2036 but hangs on to its preferred coast to coast slate ... opening the 2022 season at Ohio State on Sept. 3, closing at USC, meeting Navy in Baltimore and maintaining ties with Pac-12 members Cal and Stanford.
Notre Dame thrives on building its football schedule around Army, Navy, ACC, Big Ten and West Coast schools, and it’ll take a monumental development — probably related to playoff access — to change that.