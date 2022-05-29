Everybody knows Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. He’s in-your-face combative but compassionate. The Big Ten’s winningest men’s basketball coach (663) at one school.
Izzo has won or shared 10 conference titles and reached the NCAA’s Final Four eight times, winning a national championship in 2000.
But a question is bubbling in East Lansing, Mich. Is Izzo adapting to the name, image and likeness and transfer portal era? After winning or sharing the conference title in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the last two Spartan teams are a mediocre 20-20 in league play. Furthermore, freshman Max Christie hired an agent to stay in the NBA draft, veterans Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham also elected to turn pro, and big Julius Marble transferred to Texas A&M.
Despite losing his top-three scorers, Izzo has been quiet in the transfer portal, which he openly loathes. Is he, do you suppose, thinking about turning Mike Krzyzewski, Jay Wright and Roy Williams into a foursome?
Missing piecesMichigan State is just one example in a conference that, despite loads of talent, has collectively failed to meet expectations in the last two NCAA tournaments, and is now obliged to completely remake itself in the upcoming season.
A huge slice of extraordinary talent is being shaved off the top with 16 Big Ten players testing NBA waters. The conference doesn’t have a legitimate top-10 team, what with well-stocked programs at Houston, Arkansas and Creighton projected to join the bluebloods (Kansas, Kentucky, etc.) in the rankings.
Michigan might be the conference favorite with center Hunter Dickinson returning but the Wolverines are still waiting to hear from freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for withdrawing from the NBA draft. Indiana may be the league’s most improved with Trayce Jackson-Davis leaving the draft and rejoining three other IU starters.
Illinois proceeds without its top-five scorers. The other 2022 co-champion, Wisconsin, will miss standouts Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, plus 7-foot Chris Vogt.
Purdue won’t be the same with Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams in the draft, Sasha Stefanovic completing his eligibility and guard Eric Hunter transferring to Butler. Ohio State will sorely miss the scoring of E.J. Liddell (19.4) and Malaki Branham (13.7) plus veterans Kyle Young, Jabari Wheeler and Joey Brunk.
Also losing their top-two scorers, among others, are Nebraska (Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge), Rutgers (Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.), Iowa (Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon) and Maryland (Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala). And Northwestern faces another down year with Ryan Young transferring to Duke and Pete Nance looking elsewhere.
Analyzing the IlliniIt is important to mention that quality recruits and pickups from the portal might stem the conference’s apparent downslide.
Illinoisans can’t wait to see how recent pickups Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer fit in with Dain Dainja, Skyy Clark and other newcomers in Brad Underwood’s new lineup. Even as Kofi Cockburn departs, it has the look of another exciting Illini season.
But All-American talents like Ivey and Murray and Davis don’t explode on the Big Ten scene every year. What we see is Illinois rebuilding while an entire conference does the same.
So don’t expect the Big Ten to produce its first NCAA champion since 2000 (the second since Michigan edged the Flyin’ Illini and Seton Hall in the 1989 Final Four).
There are simply too many Big Ten holes to fill, and it becomes doubly difficult if you’re not aggressive in the new pay-for-play system.