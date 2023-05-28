They’re amateurs, remember?
These college athletes attend classes and compete in a variety of extracurricular sports as students, and not as employees.
I know this because, well ... all the coaches and athletic directors couldn’t be wrong. Could they?
Upon signing on, these budding athletes were reminded that “you committed to the school, not the coach.” And the leaders of Division I confirmed their support by guaranteeing four years of scholarships.
But tell me: How do you sell a grand concept — amateurism — when fellows like Deion Sanders and Rick Pitino (and brethren engaged in lesser evils) make a laughing stock of the principles?
Sanders “chased off” more than 70 football squadmen in order to restructure the roster. Yes, those rejected players could remain at Colorado on scholarship. But who wants to stick around where they’re not only unwanted, but insulted-slighted-snubbed ... pick your word?
Pitino did the same thing at St. John’s, revamping the men’s basketball roster by firing nearly everybody on last year’s 18-15 team.
So when coaches complain about new player mobility that allows first-time transfers to move and play immediately — with some limitations — how do they explain what Sanders and Pitino did?
Face it, these discarded Colorado and St. John’s athletes sound more like fired employees than student-athletes. And they aren’t the only ones.
Big Ten blunder?
On another front closer to home, it’s reported that Commissioner Kevin Warren left an untidy mess on his way out the Big Ten door.
He forgot to dot the I’s and cross the T’s on that wondrous seven-year, $7 billion TV contract before joining the Chicago Bears as president.
Yes, as Crain’s Chicago Business explains, these contracts are complicated. But how could Warren (and his attorneys) make a $40 million oversight in offering the Big Ten championship football game to NBC when Fox already had that in writing? And how could they overlook the fact that Fox was owed $25 million from missed games in the COVID-19 season of 2020?
Those and other oversights were left for new boss Tony Petitti to clean up. Petitti’s background with ABC, CBS and Major League Baseball would come in handy, but there will be some unhappy athletic directors when future TV numbers tumble a bit.
Made for TV
Not to worry. Illinois will soon receive more TV money than ever before.
But reported activity in the Atlantic Coast Conference might lead to major changes everywhere.
After calming members who carried delusions of fracturing ESPN’s ironclad football contract, the ACC has everybody back in line by allowing members to bolster their TV income via successful postseason play, most significantly in the NCAA basketball tournament and the football playoff.
They are calling it a “success incentive initiative” for implementation in 2024-25.
Commissioner Jim Phillips appeared supportive of the idea with earlier statements, acknowledging a new way to pacify Clemson, with its superior football brand, and others like Florida State and North Carolina.
You can be certain that viewers from Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State will be alert to how this works.
Those three have already spearheaded the Big Ten decision to eliminate football divisions after this season, and if that leads to more money in their pockets, they’ll move just that much further ahead of the league’s perennial also-rans.