Since the world began, or more specifically since Illinois debuted in men’s basketball Jan. 12, 1906 with a 71-4 defeat of Champaign High, the Illini have won 16 Big Ten titles and finished second or third on 33 other occasions. Between 1981 and 2013, Illinois competed in 25 NCAA tournaments.
That pretty much answers the question of which money sport, basketball or football, will emerge first from their dual funk. Historically, UI football has infrequently contended, and presently shows only two plus-.500 Big Ten Conference records in the past 25 seasons.
Two reasons for basketball optimism are provided by experts in the field: (1) Respected analyst Andy Katz recently placed the Illini No. 20 in his preseason poll and (2) Las Vegas has set UI odds on winning the national title at 50-1. OK, this isn’t Duke or Kentucky, but these improved odds project Illinois in the mainstream.
Facilities alone favor UI football with Josh Whitman’s $80 million facility — named in honor of Henry Dale and Betty Smith — opening in late July while Underwood waits for Ubben improvements that administrators might view as unnecessary but modern players weigh in their recruiting decisions. An internal joke this past week revolved around how much nicer the facilities are at Utah, where 6-7 transfer Donnie Tillman is leaving, and at Michigan, which the Detroit native is considering alongside Illinois.
Tough sledding
Football has no other apparent advantage over basketball at Illinois.
Projections:
— Schedule: As noted, Katz and Vegas see an Illini surge in a conference where more than half of the 14 quintets appear below last season’s level. And Illinois will avoid two troublesome outings with no Gavitt Games opponent and no game in Chicago this season, providing more win opportunities at home in the preseason. Also, 10 extra July practices and four games in Italy in August will give the cagers a jump on the season.
Conversely, here’s how The Athletic’s football guru Stewart Mandel responded to analyst Phil Steele’s projection placing Nebraska (the UI’s first Big Ten foe) as 2019’s most improved team in college football.
“The blue-blood program that went 4-8 last season but is entering its second season under a widely renowned new coach (Scott Frost) is likely to be the most improved team. And sure, why not pick Nebraska to win the Big Ten West considering the team that did it last year, Northwestern, went 9-5 and needed a miracle comeback to survive the then-winless Huskies?
“But first let me just say I believe that division will be a lot tougher this season. Wisconsin isn’t going 8-5 again. Iowa could field one of the best defenses in the country. Northwestern could be significantly better if Clemson transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson lives up to the hype. Purdue was decent to begin with and is only getting more talented. Even Minnesota showed considerable improvement down the stretch last season.”
So there! Illinois wasn’t even worthy of a mention. Completely overlooked. That’s what happens when your defense, handled by the head coach, ranks in the 120s (out of 130 teams) in multiple categories, and your best defensive prospect, Bobby Roundtree, is struck down by a serious spinal injury.
And with heavyweights Michigan and Michigan State also blocking the way, it’s a long way to 6-6 and a bowl bid.
Big questions to answer
Other reasons:
— Quarterback: Basketball has become a guard’s game, and Illinois has not only “QB” Ayo Dosunmu as physically stronger (big gains in bench press while touching 11 inches higher than a year ago), but solid playmakers alongside in Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier. Meanwhile, Lovie Smith and his staff face a busy August trying to decide whether Michigan transfer Brandon Peters, incoming freshman Isaiah Williams or sophomore Matt Robinson has the best grasp of the offense.
— Depth: Underwood can easily go 10-deep with Kofi Cockburn and returnees from last season. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a banner freshman season, and has drawn summer recognition as the most improved. Lovie Smith has enough solid starters to fill 22 slots, but injuries could create serious problems, particularly in the offensive line. And the NCAA’s waiver rejection of tight end Luke Ford adds to the concerns about a vulnerable team skill, which is pass receiving.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.