Long-suffering neighbors Iowa State and Indiana are feeling their oats.
As they should.
Both are coming off impressive 2020 seasons that saw them finish in the top 12 of the final Associated Perss poll. They’re packed with talent as the Cyclones went 9-3 last season and the Hoosiers were 6-2. Heady stuff. They join Northwestern in demonstrating what’s possible (two Big Ten West titles in three years).
Imagine, in the entire decade of the 1990s, Iowa State won 11 games in Big 12 Conference play, and won more than three conference games just nine times in the “century of mediocrity” before the arrival in 2016 of Matt Campbell, a former assistant under Tim Beckman at Toledo.
Prior to 2019, Indiana posted overall sub-.500 records during 23 of 24 seasons, and 55 of the previous 71 campaigns.
Recruiting matters
This suggests success isn’t impossible for an Illini football program, which is surrounded by four times the population of Iowa, and twice the size of Indiana.
But what good are superior numbers if you don’t take advantage of them? From all indications, the Illini have been unpopular within their own football population.
Which raises questions: (1) With the transfer portal available, did Lovie Smith believe in-state players weren’t sufficiently talented to win with, or (2) did the former Illinois coach conclude he couldn’t beat the Hawkeyes, Badgers, Gophers and other challengers for the state’s best?
Low numbers
Smith handed out scholarships to three Illinois high school seniors (among 24) in 2018, five in 2019 and none in 2020.
Of those eight, none stack up as starters in 2021. Some natives returned, like tight end Josh Ford (Georgia) and receiver Donny Navarro (Valparaiso), but a projected depth chart shows just nine Illinoisans (including Ford and Navarro) among the 44 starters and alternates.
Furthermore, punter Blake Hayes was born in Australia, and kicker James McCourt was born in Ireland.
When August drills begin, 17 incoming freshmen will feature three Illinoisans on scholarship. One of those is Wilmette’s Josh Kreutz, whose father played for Smith’s Chicago Bears. Kreutz ranks No. 35 on Edgy Tim O’Halloran’s list of 40 top in-state prospects this year.
Meanwhile, East St. Louis standouts Dominic Lovett and Tyler Macon chose Missouri, Marist’s 300-pounder Pat Coogan will play for Notre Dame, top linebacker Mac Uihlein of Lake Forest will attend Northwestern and New Trier tackle David Davidkov picked Iowa. Several dozen schools beat the Illini to the state’s best.
Early successes
These recent failures demonstrate the difficulty of Bret Bielema’s task as he pours an entire staff into the business of drawing talent from within these borders.
So far, Bielema has commitments from six 2022 in-staters. The latest is Eian Pugh, a slender (6-3, 159) receiver from Fenwick.
These six may not rank high on recruiting lists but Bielema is building relationships that will hopefully pay dividends in the future.
There are no guarantees the new policy will work, but it is the right step for a coach who, up to this point, has made a series of positive moves (like bringing back 21 super seniors).
The failure of Smith at Illinois can be traced to recruiting, and particularly within the state.
Bielema is striving to correct that. There are, after all, far fewer quality athletes available in neighboring states Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Kentucky, and efforts in Texas and Florida usually find the pickings slim after the elite schools take first dibs.