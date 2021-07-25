In July 2019, our all-knowing media picked Minnesota to finish sixth in Big Ten West football. The Gophers finished 7-2 to tie Northwestern at the top.
This is mentioned to pacify Illini fans dismayed by the media’s last-place projections for Bret Bielema’s team. As in, behind Minnesota and Purdue, surrounded by upbeat state programs at Iowa and Wisconsin and neighboring the best Indiana operation in decades.
But the fact is, nobody knows.
Here’s the appropriate headline for preseason stories, as expressed by a fellow scribe: “Players we hope you’ll read about even if we know nothing more than we did in December and won’t until September.”
Except for the sanitized spring game, outsiders didn’t see 15 Illini spring practices. With Bielema striving to keep Nebraska in the dark, we’ll be locked out of August drills, can only imagine the non-Lovie defensive alignment and have only the coach’s word for offensive emphasis.
The July guesstimates are based on past performance so, in that regard, they are understandable.
But tell me: If a team has 22 super-seniors and 18 regular seniors — those 40 comprise most of the Illini two-deep — isn’t that a good thing?
OK, maybe not for next year. But how about Aug. 28 against the Cornhuskers?
“We have a lot of hungry players with experience,” Bielema said at the Big Ten kickoff in Indianapolis on Thursday. “They haven’t had as much success as they would like, and they want to go out winners.”
He’s a people person
Bielema did a bang-up job in keeping the veterans on board. Without the coaching change, many of these athletes would have retired or played elsewhere.
Nothing Bielema has done in his short term at Illinois matches his skill in bringing back athletes who had never met him before.
A few were easy. Offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski, buoyed by their personal relationship, were eager to join forces again. Others required the full measure of Bielema’s persuasive skills.
The coach spent long hours pulling end Owen Carney Jr. out of the portal. Linebacker Jake Hansen stated he was turning pro, but ultimately thought better of it. Cornerback Tony Adams needed convincing. Receiver Casey Washington had enrolled at Wake Forest and needed an NCAA waiver to be rejoin the Illini.
In addition, two-year quarterback Isaiah Williams accepted the benefits of moving to receiver, and Artur Sitkowski was convinced to transfer from Rutgers even though he knew Brandon Peters was returning for his third year as starting quarterback.
All this tells a great deal about the developing culture under Bielema, and his personal relationship with the players.
On conference realignmentWhile Commissioner Kevin Warren was expounding Thursday on the Big Ten’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the values of diversity, my secret source whispered: “If Jim Delany was still running the show, he’d be in Austin right now.”
Or he’d be on the telephone line. Because Delany, the former commissioner, wouldn’t let the reported inquiries by Texas and Oklahoma into Southeastern Conference membership slip by without a counter-offer from the Big Ten.
Delany always liked Texas and was at home in this kind of maneuvering, as we saw with Penn State and Nebraska ... although his most recent move (bringing in Rutgers and Maryland) isn’t met with universal acceptance in these parts. As example, when Terrapins coach Mike Locksley made brief opening remarks to more than 200 assembled media members Thursday, he opened for questions.
And, voila! Not one question. Not even someone asking how Ron Zook might work out as special teams coach.
Like West Virginia in the Big 12, Maryland is a strange fit in the Big Ten. And we may see more geographical oddities in the future. Just in case, Kansas is checking Big Ten interest, and Atlantic Coast Conference “basketball schools” Virginia, Duke and Notre Carolina are reportedly sending out feelers in this direction.
Texas has had happy feet for many years, the Pac-12 rejecting the Longhorns a decade ago in a dispute over the Longhorn Network. If Texas moves now, it’ll be a coast-to-coast earthquake.