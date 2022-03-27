Maybe it’s happenstance. Some say it boils down to who’s hot and who’s not, who’s healthy and who’s hurting.
Whatever the reasons, the Big Ten will be wallflowers for the Final Four in New Orleans ... for the fourth time in six seasons.
Overnight, too many of the conference’s marksmen went blind. Shooting was dramatically below par.
In their losses, co-regular-season champions Illinois and Wisconsin bowed out with 53 and 49 points, respectively, Michigan managed just 55 and Indiana 53. Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue barely made it into the 60s.
These are lame numbers when you consider that Iowa’s Big Ten tournament champions averaged 83.2 this season, Purdue 79.8 and nine others 69.9 or better.
Title drought
Lame as it sounds, maybe it’s the new tournament balls or, as we hear, unfamiliar officiating. But in the final analysis, these last two collapses indicate that we’re too close to the forest to recognize that the Big Ten doesn’t have the strongest branches (some of that Houston maturity would come in handy).
A century that began with Michigan State winning the NCAA championship in 2000 has seen Illinois (in 2005) and six other Big Ten squads reach the title game without taking the trophy (Maryland’s champs in 2002 represented the ACC).
So, yes, the Big Ten is deep and competitive, and has come close. But the overall acquisition of talent shows that these 14 programs aren’t as flush as we are led to believe.
Portal missteps
Everyone says the transfer portal is free agency, and hundreds of college basketball players will soon hit the market. Some 700 are already in and another 1,000 are likely.
We are freshly reminded because (1) rumors are swirling as to who’s coming and who’s going at Illinois and (2) look what the Illini ran up against in their brief NCAA appearance.
Chattanooga took Illinois to the limit (54-53) with veteran regulars who began college elsewhere: Silvio DeSousa, Malachi Smith, Darius Banks and KC Hankton. Then came Houston, using transfers Kyler Edwards, Taze Moore and Josh Carlton to spark a 68-53 triumph.
Here’s a revealing stat: Of 15 league all-stars chosen by the Big Ten media, the UI’s Alfonso Plummer was the lone transfer. He made the third team. And of 16 media picks for honorable mention, the only transfers were Maryland’s Fatts Russell, IU’s Xavier Johnson and Minnesota’s Jamison Battle and Payton Willis.
That’s five transfers out of the Big Ten’s top 31. The Big Ten clearly hasn’t been as busy in the portal as Chattanooga, Houston and dozens of others. Even Kentucky, annually attracting elite preps, turned to West Virginia for Oscar Tshiebwe, the runaway Player of the Year.
We could make a case that the Big Ten lost more than it gained in the portal — Minnesota alone lost regulars Marcus Carr (Texas), Gabe Kalscheur (Iowa State) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18.2 average at New Mexico). Then there was Illini Adam Miller (injured at LSU), the IU duo of Al Durham (13.3 at Providence) and Armaan Franklin (11.1 at Virginia), and numerous others.
A star problem
The Big Ten has been exceptional in developing overlooked stars like Keegan Murray (Iowa), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Zach Edey (Purdue) — and Kofi Cockburn, to be honest — but has been frightfully shy in attracting five-star recruits.
Check the last three recruiting seasons.
2020: Of 28 five-stars named by 247Sports, Duke brought in four, North Carolina three and the entire Big Ten one, Khristian Lander, who played 13 games for Indiana this season and has now joined teammate Rob Phinisee in he portal. So 27 of 28 top preps in 2020 avoided the Big Ten.
2021: Of 247Sports’ 28 five-stars, the Big Ten attracted three: Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie, who had a so-so rookie season at Michigan State, and Michigan freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. The other 25 preps were spread around the country or turned pro.
2022: Of 247Sports’ 29 five-stars, Duke has four on the way, Kansas three and Kentucky two. The Big Ten has one, 6-5 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino. Three of the 29 are as yet uncommitted, including Montverde Academy’s 6-3 Skyy Clark (considering Illinois).
Here’s my question. If the Big Ten has not been a leader in acquiring transfers, and if the 14 schools have attracted five of 85 five-star preps over three years, what is the basis for expecting the Big Ten to excel in competition with the nation’s leaders?
It seems to me the conference does about what you’d expect considering their recent history in attracting talent.