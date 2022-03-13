Somewhere down the line, in a week or three, someone will bluntly engage me with the opinion that the Illini’s likely loss in the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament (all but one team finishes with a loss) will be the only meaningful memory of the 2021-22 season.
You know, like the past disappointments with Kentucky and Austin Peay and Villanova and Michigan and North Carolina and Loyola Chicago and all the rest.
Well, that opinion would be sharply rejected by the cheering thousands who stormed the State Farm Center court last Sunday night to celebrate a nerve-wracking 74-72 defeat of Iowa and a Big Ten regular-season co-championship. Some fans remained for more than an hour absorbing the rare atmosphere. And those State Farm celebrants, along with viewers at home, created a memory they will nourish for a lifetime.
So don’t try to sell that one-sided idea to those who felt full participation in that incredible event, or to the gritty athletes who grinded three-plus months and 20 games through a pandemic, concussion protocols, injuries and Brad Underwood’s exhausting practices.
And don’t try to sell it to Underwood, pleased to opine that Illinois is once again “sexy to elite recruits” after producing the best record in conference play over three seasons (44-16).
Similar patternBefore delving into Friday’s 65-63 Big Ten tournament loss to Indiana, accept one fact: Despite odds that listed Illinois as a 51/2-point favorite — Chicago money often favors Illinois and extends the spread — this was just the latest in a series of anything-can-happen showdowns.
Check the UI’s last nine.
Feb. 8: Purdue 84, UI 68 — Boiler guard Jaden Ivey erupted for 26 points and Illinois went 1 for 10 on its three-point attempts after halftime as the hosts rolled 48-30 in those 20 minutes.
Feb. 13: UI 73, Northwestern 66 — Bogged down by 20 turnovers, Illinois saw Northwestern’s Boo Buie close the lead to 69-66 before clinching it with four free throws.
Feb. 16: Rutgers 70, UI 59 — Rutgers outrebounded the Illini 46-28 and built a 60-37 lead in breezing despite Kofi Cockburn’s double-double.
Feb. 19: UI 79, Michigan State 74 — Tyson Walker went on a late 9 for 10 binge to bring the Spartans within 76-74 before Trent Frazier’s three-point dagger closed it out.
Feb. 24: Ohio State 86, UI 83 — Great shot making by E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham, coupled with strong center play by Kyle Young, carried the slumping Buckeyes to one of two wins in their last six games.
Feb. 27: UI 93, Michigan 85 — When Caleb Houstan’s three-pointer lifted the Wolves within 82-80, Cockburn cashed a tough hook and Frazier followed with a trey to regain the spread.
March 3: UI 60, Penn State 55 — It was 52-all when Jacob Grandison cashed a three-pointer, and the visitors missed 11 of their last 12 shots as both teams struggled to finish.
March 6: UI 74, Iowa 72 — Both clubs floundered at the end, the Hawkeyes practically giving it away in missing seven late free throws (out of 10) and seven of their last nine shot attempts (including Kris Murray’s near-miss trey at the end).
March 11: Indiana 65, UI 63 — At 2:34, utter confusion prevailed with the Hoosiers ahead 62-61. Take a deep breath: IU’s Trey Galloway missed a jumper, Illini Coleman Hawkins turned it over, Andre Curbelo took a vicious charge, Illinois rebounded Curbelo’s miss, Galloway stole the ball and lost it on his breakaway dribble, Illinois passed up shots and let the clock run out, and IU’s Xavier Johnson missed a jumper.
Later, in the closing seconds, Frazier threw the ball away but IU’s Miller Kopp, an 88-percent free throw shooter, missed under pressure, giving Curbelo a chance to save it with a late drive that ended with his shot rolling off.
The great equalizerThat’s the kind of game it was Friday. Missed opportunities galore. Both sides, UI and IU.
For Illinois, almost every game has a crisis point in the final minutes or seconds.
If these last nine gut-wrenching contests — five wins, four losses — are any indication, what would lead anyone to believe Illinois has the dice to roll a seven on six consecutive throws ... when the odds are roughly 50-50 every time?
Yes, Illinois can defeat anyone when the three-pointers are falling and mistakes are minimized ... when Cockburn is clicking in the paint and avoiding fouls ... when Curbelo is efficient and converting ... when Alfonso Plummer is living up to his All-Big Ten third team selection.
But that’s a lot of factors to bring into focus. Especially in March.
And there are two dozen teams with roughly equal opportunities and comparable shortcomings. Check the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and you’ll see everyone except Murray State has lost at least once in the last three weeks. Some, like Big Ten co-champions, Illinois and Wisconsin have lost multiple times in that span, as have such supposed powers as Kansas, Auburn, Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue, Arkansas and Southern Cal.
That’s the parity we have going forward.