When someone tosses gold on your table and asks you to take them in, it’s a decision easily arrived at.
But, in grabbing the money, how many neighboring constituencies did UCLA offend by signing on with the Big Ten? Imagine how the “approval vote” would turn out with:
(1) Eight other members of the University of California system, most specifically Cal-Berkeley and others like Irvine, San Diego, Riverside and Santa Barbara; (2) Alumni, donors and season ticket-holders accustomed to traditional West Coast rivals; (3) Coaches and athletes in basketball and the Bruins’ mostly successful Olympic sports; (4) The governor’s office, where complaints have already being expressed, and elected officials of the California legislature; (5) Formerly collegial members of the Pac-12, with whom the Bruins (and Trojans) had recently pledged allegiance.
Imagine, for Illinoisans, if Illinois and Northwestern were suddenly picked out and thrown into the distant Pac-12. No more easy trips to Purdue and Iowa. The wrong time zone. We’d be a non-fit, and we wouldn’t like it.
Changing landscapeSo the Big Ten snapped up a Los Angeles market that will bring a sharp increase in TV distributions in 2024.
But for those who view college football in its entirety, this is a severe blow to all those other Pac-12 members. It will leave the same gaping hole in the Pac-12 that will be created in the Big 12 when Texas and Oklahoma depart.
Both conferences are losing their superstar wage earners, thereby reducing the remaining teams’ ability to compete on anything approximating an equal basis.
Every move taking places in this turbulent sea of change is favoring the powerhouse teams and handcuffing the lesser programs. Imagine how they’re feeling today at Oregon State and Iowa State ... at Cal and Colorado.
And how are Illinoisans going to adapt in a couple of years when the Big Ten West is dissolved and the Illini become part of 16-team (or more) standings surely dominated by Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC.
Yes, there are hints of adding more Big Ten teams, but the wait for Notre Dame is a long shot. The Irish have embraced their independent status since the days of Knute Rockne. And if the Big Ten intended to respond to the inquiries from Washington and Oregon, or from the Arizona schools, it would already be apparent.
Empire state of mindToo many recent moves haven’t been good for football in general.
Jim Delany made a series of forward-thinking decisions during his term as Big Ten Commissioner but repeated references to Rutgers bringing “the New York market” into the Big Ten footprint is essentially poppycock.
Sure, cable viewers in New York is of value. But New Yorkers aren’t familiar with Piscataway, and those with a Midwest interest could generally find TV access for games involving Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State anyway.
So if Big Ten membership is a savior for a bleeding Rutgers athletic budget, the Scarlet Knights become even more difficult for newcomers USC and UCLA and the five-hour flight from LAX to LaGuardia.
Track and golf won’t be drastically affected because those squads travel for multi-team events during their seasons. But how will softball, soccer and all the others operate? And will Pac-12 members still schedule UCLA in Olympic sports after the Bruins left them hanging?
What’s the next glass ceiling?The NCAA’s next two unresolved concerns are (1) whether uneven distribution might be needed to pacify those programs attracting the most TV dollars and (2) will student-athletes attain the legal backing to participate in the upcoming flood of TV distributions?
With Clemson looking longingly at SEC money, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips mentioned uneven distribution as one of the items under consideration.
This is the “750-volt third rail,” seldom mentioned because people feel so strongly about it. It’s obvious that Illinois and Indiana, for example, benefit greatly from the attractiveness of Ohio State in the TV market.
Again, there are as yet no indications that distributions will be altered. On the other hand, athletes obtaining court-approved employee rights to participate in the flood of TV income is a behind-the-scenes movement that, if successful, could shatter the framework of amateur athletics.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.