Bob Blackman’s Illini were losing a 28-0 football mismatch at USC when I wandered along press row checking the availability of sports writing jobs in Los Angeles.
In the early 1970s, California seemed like a paradise with weather, business, schools, entertainment and, for me, sports programs that were the envy of the world.
Call me thrilled, a half century later, that I’ve never left the ever-vibrant Twin Cities.
At the same time, it’s true that not all downstate communities are thriving.
In visiting the excellent facilities of Millikin University for Champaign Central’s 4-0 baseball loss to Effingham this past Monday night in a Class 3A super-sectional game, I was reminded that Decatur, in falling from 85,000 residents in 1990 to approximately 69,000 today, is labeled our “fastest shrinking city.”
Further south, many of the state’s once affluent farming communities are seeing their numbers steadily diminish.
By the numbers
But Champaign-Urbana’s academic and medical advantages are powerful attractions here in making this — despite some admitted warts — a “favorable place to live.” And if Illini athletic teams aren’t always winners, they offer fun distractions with their efforts.
Population numbers tell our uplifting story. Counting Champaign’s portion of 55,000 students, the city has grown dramatically from below 65,000 in 1990 to 90,000 today. Urbana holds steady at around 39,000 while Savoy is nearing 9,000 and surging Mahomet will soon hit 10,000. The metro area tops 220,000.
Meanwhile, even as California challenges Germany for the world’s fourth largest economy, it costs too much to live there. Middle class taxes are brutal. Housing costs are astronomical by our standards.
Thankful to be home
According to historian and conservative pundit Victor Davis Hanson, one-third of the nation’s welfare recipients and half of the nation’s homeless reside in the state as they try to assimilate the throngs of migrants flowing through their southern border.
Their aqueducts are aging, corporations are packing up, thousands are being home-schooled away from failing public schools, and portions of the middle class — the backbone of any successful society — are making a steady march toward Texas and Nevada.
Among the 6 million who left between 2010 and 2020 were granddaughter Elizabeth, who attended Northwestern on a golf scholarship, husband Adam
Watson, and children Alice and Archer. Adam left a good job in Los Angeles because, among other things, the Watsons wanted better schooling opportunities for the kids. They now reside in suburban Atlanta.
Meanwhile, you’ll find me kissing the good old C-U soil — where all four of my children reside — and forever thankful that a long-ago stroll through the LA press box was unsuccessful.
Oh, yeah, I half-heartedly appeared for a TV job interview in Chicago once. I’m even happier that didn’t work out ... and that long-time subscribers and a lot of newcomers are enjoying our plentiful culture here.
We are the lucky ones.
Tate’s tidbits
➜ The UI can’t be considered a “football school” when (1) they’re offering priority basketball access to students who buy football season tickets and (2) recent records show attendance income for basketball has actually topped football.
➜ This is the first of two monumental June weekends for Bret Bielema as he makes the final push for 2024 football recruiting. With the time and energy being expended on Chicagoland, it’s critical that the Illini make overdue inroads with the Catholic League and suburban producers like Wheaton and Naperville. Meanwhile, surrounding universities also make northern Illinois a primary recruiting sector.
➜ Researchers claim — and as memory serves — the NCAA once won something like 80 of 82 court cases before this modern reversal that finds the organization spending over $300 million in the last seven years on mostly failed lawsuits. The courts are now running NCAA sports, and future decisions on multiple cases could bring staggering change.
➜ It was unusual to see “much too early” preseason basketball predictions with Michigan in the bottom four. Analysts believe this is the result of (1) the Wolverines’ NIL collective favoring football in the extreme and (2) basketball coach Juwan Howard losing two players to the draft for the third straight year (plus Hunter Dickinson to Kansas).
➜ Don’t consider a Big Ten West football prediction until you see who plays Ohio State and Michigan. Purdue and Minnesota face both this season. Iowa, Illinois and Northwestern play neither. Wisconsin plays Ohio State. Nebraska plays Michigan.