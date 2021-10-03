CHAMPAIGN — To begin with, let’s agree that Bret Bielema has taken over one of the five toughest football jobs in the 65-team Power Five, and maybe The Toughest.
If Miami (Ohio) is labeled the “cradle of coaches,” Illinois is viewed nationally as a coaches’ graveyard. Neither Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit or Lovie Smith found a head job awaiting their dismissals here.
So, to be honest, the odds would be against anyone inheriting decades of losing, burned in-state relationships, national rejection and a dwindling fan base.
If 30,559 was Saturday’s announced attendance for the 24-14 defeat of Charlotte, the threat of rain drew fewer than 10,000 butts-in-seats, with roughly 30 percent of the student section braving what turned out to be ideal game conditions.
Number associationComparing persistent football cellar-dwellers, you might argue for financially-distressed Rutgers, or basketball-mad programs Duke and Kentucky (those two, from 2000 through 2008, were 4-78 and 17-55 in their respective conferences, and Kentucky went 0-16 in the SEC in 2012 and 2013).
Or you might make a case for Mississippi State and Washington State, both of whom show historic shortfalls. But once-proud Illinois, the home of Red Grange and Dick Butkus, has fallen on similar hard times. The past 25 years have seen the Illini go 5-2 against Rutgers, and 10-9 against long-troubled Indiana, and otherwise 40-138 against the rest of the Big Ten, with four 0-8s, one 0-9 and three 1-7s in that span.
When the Missouri series resumes in 2026, Illinois will be working on six straight losses to the Tigers. Furthermore, since 2012, the Illini have fallen to Louisiana Tech twice, Western Michigan, South Florida twice, Eastern Michigan and Texas San Antonio.
Realistic point of viewSo best expectations for 2021, by realists acknowledging years of inept recruiting, called for a season of competitiveness — you know, close games — if not victories. Think back. Isn’t that what we were willing to accept?
Just nothing resembling the 56-21 season-ending blowout at Penn State last December. No more 63-0 games.
We’re half-way through the 2021 season and, with the exception of a 42-14 collapse at Virginia, that’s what we have.
The Illini scored 28 straight to repel Nebraska 30-22, had a first down at the UTSA 15-yard line in a 37-30 loss (a 15-yard penalty foiled the overtime bid), led Maryland 17-10 into the last three minutes before falling, led Purdue 9-6 into the last six minutes (reached the Purdue 19 with a chance to pull out a win), and defeated Charlotte on Saturday.
The more you knowHere’s what we’ve learned ahead of Saturday’s homecoming date with Wisconsin (now a frustrated 9-10 in games dating to the 2019 upset loss at Illinois).
➜ (1) Bielema’s relationship with his players is solid, as demonstrated by the return of virtually all those he wanted. Based on his overall approach and football intelligence, he is far more likely to build a culture here than previous coaches. He fits. He understands. Like his staff, he is learning about this program and these players as he goes forward.
➜ (2) The defense, which allowed nearly 40 points per game in 2018, and permitted an average of 32 points over the last 10 seasons, is dramatically better these last three games ... even limiting pass-minded Purdue to one TD and Charlotte to two splendid TD passes, both games without the UI’s best two defenders, linebacker Jake Hansen and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
➜ (3) What we projected as a super-senior season isn’t that at all. Non-seniors are especially vital to this defensive unit: Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph, Sydney Brown, Tahveon Nicholson and Jartavius Martin in the secondary, crisp tacklers Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson and DJ Johnson at linebacker, and Seth Coleman (injured ankle Saturday), Keith Randolph Jr. and Jer’Zhan Newton up front.
Reason to believe?The weather-beaten theory here is that Illinois football will never advance without solid defense, and these names are listed, along with the injured Calvin Hart, to show that there should be a strong 2022 nucleus ... which we couldn’t have been projected in August.
On the subject of discipline, the penalty level has been reasonable (one walk-off at Purdue).
Josh McCray’s turnover at the Charlotte 7-yard line was the only lost fumble in three games. Special teams are propelled by all-league kickers, and the running game peaked Saturday with Chase Brown, fully back from injury, breaking tackles in a sensational 31-yard touchdown burst and outrunning the 49ers down the left sideline for an 80-yard scamper. His 257-yard total ranks No. 4 in Illini rushing annals, no small accomplishment.
However, pass protection has been subpar, the receivers aren’t getting consistent separation and Brandon Peters’ identification skills are found wanting.
Illinois is near the bottom nationally in passing, which raises doubts about winnable games on the schedule. The transfer portal will surely be scrutinized for a quarterback and offensive tackles in the offseason.
Attracting talent is just part of Bielema’s multi-tasking responsibilities. Some fans may doubt his chops because of two fourth-down punts. My overall view also began with doubts ... always doubts ... and is now as follows: Illinois would be hard-pressed to find a man more suited for this Herculean job ... and just gritty enough, over time, to do the impossible.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.