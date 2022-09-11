CHAMPAIGN — What a difference a day makes.

Bret Bielema’s Illini and their followers are bubbling with hope once again.

They entered Saturday with doubts still floating around from a disappointing 23-20 loss at Indiana.

No problems at the entry gates. And no problems inside Memorial Stadium.

The Illini emerged late in the afternoon from a take-no-prisoners 24-3 home rout of Virginia and suddenly found themselves part of a Big Ten Western Division race that is undeniably wide open.

Only thus-far unchallenged Minnesota remains unbeaten (the Gophers hammered Western Illinois 62-10 on Saturday) in the West. Defending champion Iowa has a single touchdown in a 1-1 start. Wisconsin was upset by Washington State.

Northwestern, which downed Nebraska in Dublin, fell behind Duke 21-0 Saturday and couldn’t catch up. Purdue tumbled earlier to Penn State.

Defense stands out

Here’s the uplifting fact: Illinois has physically dominated all three opponents.

The defense, spearheaded by two extraordinary linemen — the law firm of Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton — and a crisp-tackling secondary, has allowed only one touchdown “march” in three games.

The devastating seven-completion breakdown in the final minute at Indiana stands alone. The only other TD allowed so far was a 52-yard aerial bomb at Indiana.

So that’s one minute out of 180 that Ryan Walters’ unit gave up steady ground all the way into the end zone.

This defense was so sharp that Virginia was repulsed on 18 of 20 third and fourth down attempts, ace quarterback Brennan Armstrong finishing with just 13 completions on 32 passes. Nor is it an exaggeration to call him an ace ... his previous 8,000-plus statistics putting him in position to soon hold all of the Cavaliers’ passing records. In 2021, he spearheaded a team that scored 30 or more points on nine occasions, and they posted 34 more a week earlier against Richmond.

If Illini turnovers, penalties and red zone failures led to a failed trip across the border, we witnessed more of the same Saturday. Tommy DeVito underthrew for an interception on his first pass, and minutes later Chase Brown lost the first of three Illini fumbles.

Along the way, they would accumulate an unacceptable 10 penalties, Caleb Griffin missed field goals from 31 and 45 yards, and red zone problems were again apparent ... particularly when Pat Bryant caught a short pass and fumbled it at the 1-yard line.

Room for improvement

“Considering what Virginia did to us last year (a 42-14 rout), it is encouraging to see us come this far,” Bielema said. “We made mistakes but that’s a good way to learn.”

After the two early backfires, DeVito rattled off 13 straight completions and Illinois scored all three of its touchdowns in a wild stretch of six minutes.

(1) Virginia dug a 27-yard hole with a high snap and, after an exchange of punts, Billy Kemp IV fumbled on a short return and the ball bounded into the end zone when Illini freshman Matthew Bailey recovered.

(2) Virginia went three-and-out and, after a 15-yard burst by Chase Brown (he totaled 146 before an early departure), DeVito found tight end Michael Marchese alone on the west sideline with an untouched 39-yard dash into the north end zone.

(3) A penalty negated Isaiah Williams’ 52-yard punt return, but the Illini were rolling at this point. Bryant took a 43-yard bomb to the two, and Tip Reiman caught a 2-yard TD pass on the first play of the second quarter. It was the sixth catch by a tight end in those 15-plus minutes.

Again, while dominating on defense — can’t say enough about those mobile DBs —Illinois blew multiple TD opportunities, not only the goal line fumble by Bryant but second-half penetrations to the 13, 5 and 27-yard lines.

Whether they can resolve these self-inflicted problems is a question but, if they can clean up their 10-penalty act and show better ball security, they could become a strong factor in the troubled Big Ten West.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com

