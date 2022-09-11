The Illini emerged late in the afternoon from a take-no-prisoners 24-3 home rout of Virginia and suddenly found themselves part of a Big Ten Western Division race that is undeniably wide open.
Only thus-far unchallenged Minnesota remains unbeaten (the Gophers hammered Western Illinois 62-10 on Saturday) in the West. Defending champion Iowa has a single touchdown in a 1-1 start. Wisconsin was upset by Washington State.
Northwestern, which downed Nebraska in Dublin, fell behind Duke 21-0 Saturday and couldn’t catch up. Purdue tumbled earlier to Penn State.
Lexington Band members enjoy the activities in Grange Grove before the start of the Illinois Virginia game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Men's basketball Sincere Harris autographs a basketball for a fan in Grange Grove Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Young fans get autographs from their favorite Illini Men's Basketball players in Grange Grove Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Dain Dainja of the Illini Men's Basketball teams signs a basketball for a fan at Grange Grove Saturday afternoon.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Members of the U of I Men's Basketball team sign autographs in Grange Grove before the start of the Illinois Virginia football game.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Men's Basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. signs autographs in Grange Grove. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Fans old and young alike get autographs from their favorite Illini Men's Basketball papers before the start of the Illinois Virginia football game.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illini fans treat themselves to some Watson's Chicken before the Illinois Virginia football game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) and Reggie Love III (23) lend one another support as they prepare to take the field against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois's Chase Brown gets his game face one before taking the field against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Luke Zardzin (42), Matthew Bailey (2) and Ryan Meed (34) celebrate Bailey's defensive touchdown against Virginia.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Tailon Leitzsey (32) attempt to block a punt against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) out runners the Virginia defense in the first half.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Michael Marchese (42) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Virginia in the first half.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Michael Marchese (42) scores a touchdown in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) wraps up Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) looks for a hole to run through in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) dives for extra yards after making a catch against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Tip Reiman (89) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) looks for some room to run against Virginia in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) out runs Virginia's defense in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) is shoved out of bounds by Virginia's Jonas Sanker (20) in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Kendall Smith (7) throws a block for teammate Chase Brown (2) against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) brake away with the ball in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) get pressure on Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Kendall Smith (7) and defensive back Sydney Brown (30) surround Virginia's Mike Hollins (7) in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks for an open man as he is pressured by the Virginia defense. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball as Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) defends. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) get high to try to pressure Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) eyes Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) takes a a handoff from Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Tailon Leitzsey (32) says a prayer before the start of the game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) hams it up while singing the Illinois Victory song in the end zone after Illinois defeated Virginia 24-3. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema is interviewed after Illinois defeated Virginia 24-3. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' celebrates tight end Michael Marchese (42) touchdown in the first half. )University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks for an open man in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Kendall Smith looks to intercept the ball against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball vs Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks to throw down field. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illini fans support their team as they take on Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Defense stands out
Here’s the uplifting fact: Illinois has physically dominated all three opponents.
The defense, spearheaded by two extraordinary linemen — the law firm of Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton — and a crisp-tackling secondary, has allowed only one touchdown “march” in three games.
The devastating seven-completion breakdown in the final minute at Indiana stands alone. The only other TD allowed so far was a 52-yard aerial bomb at Indiana.
So that’s one minute out of 180 that Ryan Walters’ unit gave up steady ground all the way into the end zone.
This defense was so sharp that Virginia was repulsed on 18 of 20 third and fourth down attempts, ace quarterback Brennan Armstrong finishing with just 13 completions on 32 passes. Nor is it an exaggeration to call him an ace ... his previous 8,000-plus statistics putting him in position to soon hold all of the Cavaliers’ passing records. In 2021, he spearheaded a team that scored 30 or more points on nine occasions, and they posted 34 more a week earlier against Richmond.
If Illini turnovers, penalties and red zone failures led to a failed trip across the border, we witnessed more of the same Saturday. Tommy DeVito underthrew for an interception on his first pass, and minutes later Chase Brown lost the first of three Illini fumbles.
Along the way, they would accumulate an unacceptable 10 penalties, Caleb Griffin missed field goals from 31 and 45 yards, and red zone problems were again apparent ... particularly when Pat Bryant caught a short pass and fumbled it at the 1-yard line.
Room for improvement
“Considering what Virginia did to us last year (a 42-14 rout), it is encouraging to see us come this far,” Bielema said. “We made mistakes but that’s a good way to learn.”
After the two early backfires, DeVito rattled off 13 straight completions and Illinois scored all three of its touchdowns in a wild stretch of six minutes.
(1) Virginia dug a 27-yard hole with a high snap and, after an exchange of punts, Billy Kemp IV fumbled on a short return and the ball bounded into the end zone when Illini freshman Matthew Bailey recovered.
(2) Virginia went three-and-out and, after a 15-yard burst by Chase Brown (he totaled 146 before an early departure), DeVito found tight end Michael Marchese alone on the west sideline with an untouched 39-yard dash into the north end zone.
(3) A penalty negated Isaiah Williams’ 52-yard punt return, but the Illini were rolling at this point. Bryant took a 43-yard bomb to the two, and Tip Reiman caught a 2-yard TD pass on the first play of the second quarter. It was the sixth catch by a tight end in those 15-plus minutes.
Again, while dominating on defense — can’t say enough about those mobile DBs —Illinois blew multiple TD opportunities, not only the goal line fumble by Bryant but second-half penetrations to the 13, 5 and 27-yard lines.
Whether they can resolve these self-inflicted problems is a question but, if they can clean up their 10-penalty act and show better ball security, they could become a strong factor in the troubled Big Ten West.