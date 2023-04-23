For most of the past century, dating to Illini legend Red Grange in the 1920s, breakaway running backs were the stars of sport.
They stole your imagination and the headlines. They were national heroes, the astronauts of football, the program setters. Jackie Robinson ran for touchdowns at UCLA before he became a baseball legend.
Those who saw Jim Brown overpower tacklers in the 1950s with Syracuse and the Cleveland Browns ponder today if he might be the greatest football player of all time. Then came Gale Sayers and O.J. Simpson in the 1960s, Walter Payton and Tony Dorsett in the 1970s, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith, and many, many more.
Seventy years ago, Illinois sophomore J.C. Caroline was a thrill a minute. He erupted for 192 yards in routing Ohio State, and led the nation with 1,256 yards rushing. We can only ponder today what his name, image and likeness value would be worth.
And bigger versions like Bo Jackson, Ron Dayne and Herschel Walker took our breath away when they planted a foot in one direction and swerved in another, careening off bodies along the way.
Different dynamicPocket passers — Joe Namath included — enjoyed exhilarating moments but it took decades before spread formations encouraged complete overhead dominance.
The precise moment when it came full flower is not clear. But the aerial game has swept to the forefront and will be obvious in Thursday’s NFL draft, when four quarterbacks will be among the top picks. Cornerbacks like Illini Devon Witherspoon will be selected early in far greater numbers than running backs.
Quarterbacks make the big bucks while running backs grab what’s left. Not including an unsettled Lamar Jackson, six NFL passers are already assured to earn at least $43 million this coming season.
Team after team, both college and professional, have turned to a “committee system” in carrying the ball. Tailbacks, as they were once called, tend to be alternated, in the words of Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., “to keep them fresh throughout the game, and to keep them healthy throughout the season.”
Sizing up the optionsLunney and Illinois coach Bielema seem almost apologetic for allowing Chase Brown 44 handles in a 26-14 win against Minnesota last October. Brown became a one-man-gang throughout, rushing 328 times for 1,643 yards (he needed 85 more to lead the nation but pulled out of the Illini’s bowl game).
Explained Lunney:
“It’s well-documented that coach (Bielema) has a history of playing multiple backs, but it got out of hand last season for multiple reasons. ... We weren’t really healthy behind Chase and, with his production, he became the central focus of who we were.
“We won’t be the same. We’ll have different people with different skill sets. There is strength in numbers.”
Bielema tends to favor big backs, and Illinois presents a trio in the jumbo category: Josh McCray, a third-year member at 235 pounds; redshirt freshman Jordan Anderson at 240, and freshman Kaden Feagin, son of former Illini Steve Feagin (1,558 yards from 1990-92) at 240.
This jumbo trio will challenge 200-pound “lightweights” Reggie Love III and Aidan Laughery for playing time. Atwood’s Feagin and Gibson’s City’s Laughery offer a local look. The only area athlete to lead Illinois in rushing since Champaign’s Billy Huston in 1966 was Centennial graduate Mikel Leshoure in 2009 and 2010.
Strength in numbersJust as transfer Luke Altmyer appears ahead at quarterback, Love is likely to start in a 1-2 punch with McCray. Love averaged 4.5 yards on 70 carries as a sophomore, just behind Brown’s 5.0, and was impressive during Friday night’s open practice at Memorial Stadium. McCray ran 112 times for 549 yards in 2021 before injuries led to his redshirt last year.
Did anything change in Friday’s scrimmage? Not really. The early snaps were of a non-tackling nature, and the five highest-ranked NFL prospects — receiver Isaiah Williams, defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr., and offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl — were removed before tackling was permitted.
Passing was emphasized in the scrimmage as Lunney attempts to upgrade that department. But as backfield coach Thad Ward asserted: “We are a running team.”
First and foremost, Bielema will see to that. And he has no shortage of talent to join in the universally-accepted committee approach.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.