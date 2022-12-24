Thursday’s News-Gazette stretched a picture of the Braggin’ Rights trophy for 12 inches on C-1. The first page headlined the decision of the University of Illinois band and cheerleaders not to buck the weather in St. Louis.
It’s a BIG annual affair, right? Steeped in tradition. Social media exploding. The game was sold out, and large numbers attended despite winter conditions.
But somebody forgot to tell the Illini players.
Employing a nine-man rotation that includes four freshmen and three transfers, maybe these Illini haven’t yet learned how much we hate Missouri.
Or maybe the Tigers were unrecognizable with — get this — a new coach and eight participants in their first semester there while — get this — eight former Tigers are averaging double figures at schools like Arkansas, Saint Louis, Ball State, Wright State and more.
Get ready for a roller coasterDon’t be surprised at anything you see in basketball this season. It’s a mishmash of transfers.
DeAndre Gholston, who banked the winning three-pointer in Mizzou’s previous game, attended Kent State, Tallahassee Community College and Milwaukee before joining coach Dennis Gates in Columbia, Mo. Kobe Brown, star of Thursday night’s game with 31 points, began at Texas A&M but became a Tiger way back in 2019.
So, combine the transfer portal and name, image and likeness payouts, and what do you get? Upheaval! Unpredictability! And for Illinois at this juncture: disappointment.
Can a turnaround happen?Thirty-five points! That’s right, the Illini trailed by 35 (74-39) after 28 minutes. It was a rout, a Mizzou laugher. And it put on display Illini problems that have been bubbling to the top since the impressive early December defeat of Texas in Madison Square Garden.
Even then, there were concerns as Illinois trailed 56-46, but caught up with clutch shots by Jayden Epps and rode Terrence Shannon Jr. to victory in overtime. Then came the 74-59 home loss to seemingly unguardable Jalen Pickett and Penn State, a spurty win against Alabama A&M and then the pre-Christmas catastrophe in St. Louis.
Before hammering the negatives, note the upcoming schedule. The Big Ten lineup couldn’t be easier because, after Bethune-Cookman this upcoming Thursday night, the Illini play Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin on the road, while hosting Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Nebraska.
If that isn’t a recipe for redirecting an 0-2 start, what is?
Numbers aren’t prettyNow, the problems.
Shoddy defense: Brad Underwood’s new all-switching system has permitted too many layups and too many open three-pointers. That was apparent in Maryland’s 28-16 getaway on Dec. 2, and was even more so in Penn State’s 47-point first half (Mizzou topped that with 51 first-half points on Thursday night). Efforts to insert Dain Dainja as a post-up center (he had Illinois’ only field goals in a stretch of 14 first-half minutes against the Tigers) create additional problems on the defensive end.
- Erratic shooting: Despite talk to the contrary, this is not a good-shooting team. Coleman Hawkins drained five of his first six long ones in the opener against Eastern Illinois, but is 7 of 37 (19 percent) since. He appears reluctant to shoot. Shannon’s 8 for 9 three-point shooting felled UCLA, but he is a streaky 15 for 62 (24.2 percent) otherwise. Matthew Mayer is coming on strong after a slow start, but 12-game team stats show 33.3 percent on three-pointers and an awful 65.2 percent on free throws.
- Weak playmaking: They’re not helping each other in an inconsistent half-court offense. The team had just three assists when the score reached 60-33 on Thursday. Starter RJ Melendez has seven assists in 12 games ... Mayer has 14 ... Epps 16 while averaging nearly 25 minutes. Starting point guard Skyy Clark has 25. Hawkins, who operates as a point forward, shows 46 assists but committed five turnovers in the first 10 minutes on Thursday night, his fifth game with at least five miscues.
Huddle aroundWe really don’t know what is happening internally.
Explosions during timeouts and post-game interviews are indications of emotional uncertainty within the ranks. Captains can be nominated but leaders must come naturally from within, not forced.
Mayer’s comments indicate his new surroundings are more difficult to navigate than with Scott Drew at Baylor, and Clark is clearly struggling.
The Illini have played well enough at times to turn this around, and the January schedule provides the opportunity in a conference that, with the exception of Purdue, has taken a steep decline since last December.
And who knows, maybe Luke Goode and/or Zacharie Perrin will be able to give the team a boost in another month or so.