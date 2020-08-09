In this era of athletes’ empowerment — the game participants have their administrators over a barrel — it is important to make demands that can be reasonably met.
When the Pac-12’s “We Are United” organization of student-athletes called for 50 percent of $32 million in conference revenue to be distributed among “exploited” football players, it drew headlines.
But that’s a step too far. And it tended to make less likely other demands that are desirable and doable.
“United” terms, as expressed by Pac-12 players and Ramogi Huma, founder of a West Coast advocacy group, are easily met relative to virus testing, waivers, whistle blower protections (for reporting violations) and extended medical expenses.
And some demands, too complex to be completed in the next month, are already in the works. Immediate eligibility of transfers — “free agency” — will explode onto the recruiting market next year, and Congress is even now developing national guidelines so future athletes can make money via their name, image and likeness.
Ahead of the curve
These are major steps considered unthinkable a few years ago, and are now inevitable ... even if they can’t be locked up before the Sept. 3 kickoff between Illinois and Ohio State.
Can we be assured that game will take place? No, not with an unseen virus capable of spreading rapidly through a roster just as tens of thousands of students arrive on the UI campus. But even as a reported 1,000 Big Ten players mimic the Pac-12 by creating the “College Athlete Unity” organization, that game won’t be called off because of a player strike.
First, new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had initiated social justice initiatives — racial and other — before the budding player revolution took full form.
He has demonstrated an open door and a ready ear for reasonable complaints and has spoken to “Unity” leaders.
Second, Big Ten protocols for testing are the best in the country with the Illini in the forefront as the university absorbs costs for five saliva tests during the week and nasal tests on the weekends. That’s a test every day for every player. And improvised shields on helmets offer extra virus protection on the field.
Plenty of issues on tableWhile Iowa, in particular, has waded through a bitter summer of racial upheaval and introspection, the Illini have the perfect coach in Lovie Smith in handling matters of that nature. And no one surpasses Smith in his concerns for fairness and safety. Other coaches are believed to authorize more practice scrimmages.
So far, only one UI player has opted out for stated virus concerns, reserve running back Ra’Von Bonner. He will retain full school and team benefits, and have a fifth year of eligibility next season.
As for those benefits, we start with the fact that these athletes, some of whom couldn’t otherwise qualify, have the tuition-free option of obtaining a diploma potentially worth hundreds of thousands over their lifetime.
Their scholarships offer a tutoring system to help in that regard, a monthly stipend (yes, they want more), round-the-clock nutrition and ideal living and training conditions. And most overlooked, they will leave school without the thousands in debt that many students incur.
Now, as we see, they want more. Why not? They have the floor and the platform. The games can’t go on without them.
But as Illini senior leader Jake Hansen said this week, he “doesn’t know much” about the Big Ten’s “College Athlete Unity” movement and the linebacker is looking forward to a Thursday night scuffle with the Buckeyes.