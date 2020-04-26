Sure, college basketball was more talent-rich in the late 20th century when elite players stuck around longer.
But it really doesn’t matter. The game’s deep-seated “alma mater obsession” far outdistances the latest G League scare, and derides the overstated headline by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde: “College Basketball’s Magic Allure Is Vanishing for NBA Draft Prospects.”
Elite players have always sought the quickest route to the NBA. That’s OK. College isn’t for everyone. This month’s quick-pro decisions by super-preps Jalen Green ($500,000 guaranteed for a specialty team in California) and Michigan signee Isaiah Todd are merely the 2019 versions of would-be freshmen LaMelo Bell and RJ Hampton getting paid in Australia and New Zealand).
Relax. The college game survived without LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Farragut’s Kevin Garnett. Under rules at the time, elite Illinoisans left straight from high school: Mr. Basketball winners Darius Miles of East St. Louis in 2000, Thornwood’s Eddy Curry in 2001 and Peoria Central’s Shaun Livingston in 2004. Since 2005-06, a restrictive NBA rule forced Simeon’s Jabari Parker (Duke) and many others to spend a year in academia.
Big Ten matters
Honestly, it seems like collegians are leaving before they unpack. Wichita State has lost six (a seventh returned) to a 2020 transfer portal bursting with nearly 800 names. Counting the early departure of Khalil Whitney, Kentucky has six declaring for a draft that includes 130 other underclassmen (like Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois).
You know what? Gregg Marshall’s WSU Shockers, 337-119 under his tutelage, will be fine. And Kentucky won’t miss a beat.
That’s the game today. Duke had Zion Williamson for a year and returned at 25-6 in this interrupted season. Coach K’s only losses are the personal relationships.
Even as a life-threatening virus took down March Madness we are reminded: Illinois and Purdue and Indiana and Michigan State and Maryland are “basketball schools.” So are Virginia and Dayton and Villanova and Butler and dozens of others. The G League team in Grand Rapids trails only the Pistons for talent in Michigan, but can’t compete with the Spartans and Wolverines for fans.
Yep, it’s all about the fans. The Big Ten has led the nation in attendance for more than four decades. On top of that, no league had more quality teams (and games) in 2019-20.
OK, but they haven’t won an NCAA title since 2000, you say. They don’t attract the most five-stars. That’s true. As of today, Big Ten teams have landed none of ESPN’s top 25 high school seniors. To which I repeat: It doesn’t matter.
Murky waters for top programs
Watered down from coast to coast ... with top players barely sticking around ... with rampant cheating as revealed by the FBI ... with a May 20 Council vote that may provide virtual free agency ... with this moneyed G League incursion ... with a virus threatening yet another season ... college basketball paddles ahead.
It doesn’t seem to matter that NCAA Notices of Allegations hover around so many programs — Kansas, Arizona, LSU, Auburn, South Carolina, TCU, Louisville, USC and who knows how many others.
It doesn’t seem to matter that nearly half of the last 73 NCAA championships have been won by coaches who, at some point, ran afoul of slow-moving NCAA sleuths. In the face of looming questions, Kansas ended this abbreviated season as No. 1 in the AP poll because, well ... unsettled accusations don’t faze Bill Self’s Jayhawks.
Troubling pattern with coaches
Perhaps the strongest point of all is how universities risk their academic reputations in the quest for coaches who “know the ropes.”
Rick Pitino took a third strike of immoral activities before a humiliated Louisville let him go and, would you believe, he was recently hired at Iona. Blame the schools, not the convicted coaches.
North Carolina survived 18 years of devious academic fraud, and proudly shows 45 NCAA tournament wins and three national crowns in the last 17 years. One star of the 2005 title-game win over Illinois, Rashad McCants, stated that he stayed eligible via fake Afro-American classes. Texas revealed nine years of academic aid fraud little more than a decade ago.
Houston is showcasing Kelvin Sampson after he served a five-year “show cause” resolution stemming from outrageous cheating at Oklahoma and Indiana.
Georgia hired Jim Harrick after he committed serious violations at UCLA, and he repeated with the Bulldogs.
History repeats itself
These academic institutions demonstrate time and again, they are willing to cover their eyes. Auburn settled on Bruce Pearl after his three-year “show cause” penalty for infractions at Tennessee. UTEP brought in Tim Floyd after he was fired at USC over payments to O.J. Mayo. In 2016, SMU was handed a one-year NCAA tourney ban for its gamble with ousted Larry Brown, who was earlier responsible for UCLA vacating a Final Four and for a one-year ban at Kansas.
This isn’t a current phenomenon. The art of point shaving goes back seven decades to the great CCNY teams, and right on up through the mid-1990s arrest of Northwestern players Dion Lee and Dewey Williams.
Even the greatest were associated with scandal. John Wooden, who won 10 NCAA titles at UCLA through 1975, had a behind-the-scenes friend, “Papa Sam” Gilbert, who backed those teams (his massive list of infractions weren’t uncovered until after Wooden retired). And then there’s the great Adolph Rupp, retained at Kentucky even as the Wildcats’ 1952-53 season was canceled.
Our academic leaders wouldn’t have put up with all these shenanigans if the sport wasn’t in such heated demand. And fans were never more excited and supportive than last month before the pandemic hit the fan. They’ll be back in force when a vaccine is hopefully perfected, regardless of the G League.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com