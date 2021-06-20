Parity ... competitive balance ... comparable opportunity ... these are the magic words, the goals of all those in charge of competitive sports leagues.
We see it nightly in the wildly unpredictable NBA playoffs, with the last three champions (L.A. Lakers, Toronto and Golden State) long gone in the streaky shootouts.
Starting with the Dallas Cowboys’ last NFL title in 1996, 15 teams have interfered with New England’s remarkable 21st-century run (six Super Bowl wins). Thirteen of the last 16 champions have been someone other than the Patriots.
The Atlanta Braves, for all their persistence, last won the World Series in 1995. The Yankees, with the largest payroll of $201 million, have won one in 20 years (2009) and the Dodgers’ 2020 triumph was their first since 1988 (a 32-year wait).
Annual drafts distribute young athletes across the board, preventing (or at least delaying) their attempts to create super teams.
Turning them off
Lack of parity is the one unsolvable failure of college football and explains motives for the unexpected movement that will bring a 12-team playoff into our future (by 2023 if TV-bowl-etc. details can be worked out).
One wag cited “boredom” as the propellant pushing this visionary brainchild, unfurled by leaders renowned for their intransigence. Boredom grows when fans see four-team playoffs in which 20 of the last 28 participants were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
It’s too repetitive.
It’s like watching Mare of Easttown when you know who the murderer is.
Boredom is inevitable when the nation’s fans watch elite prep talent (and transfers) annually congregate at these same schools.
Researchers display charts showing over 50 percent of the nation’s top-100 players attended the aforementioned foursome and Notre Dame.
Here are the benefits
A 12-team tournament won’t solve everything, but it is a major step in the right direction. Count the ways:
➜ Nearly all October-November games involving a Top-25 team will carry playoff implications, multiplying fan interest in late-season contests.
➜ Just make the AP Top 25 and you’re automatically highlighted. Four Big Ten teams made the poll last December without usual members Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. During the last seven years, 20 Big Ten teams would have made the lineups.
➜ The 12-team setup allows all Power-Five champions to advance, plus the perennial contenders like Penn State and Georgia and the pop-ups like Indiana, Cincinnati and Iowa State last year.
➜ A popular feature will be first-round December games hosted by the “middle four” against the “bottom four.” Under the new plan, the top four won’t play until the quarter-finals around New Year’s.
➜ More money, naturally. And a lot more as TV networks compete.
Moving closer to home
Whether this impacts Illinois is dependent on Bret Bielema’s ability to turn around a struggling (41-77 in the last 10 years) program.
It could boil down to the ability to finish ahead of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Nebraska in the West.
OK, Illinois whacked Nebraska last year, 41-23, but lost to the other five by a 208-87 scoring margin.
Northwestern coasted against the Illini, 56-21, the Wildcats’ sixth straight wins in the series. And Iowa made it six straight against Illinois, 35-21, last year.
On the other hand, Illinois defeated Wisconsin and Purdue in 2019, and Minnesota in 2018.
This is, after all, often derided as a weak division. Iowa and Wisconsin, in particular, appear imposing in 2021, but, take note, Northwestern won the West in 2018, went 1-8 in 2019 and won the West again in 2020.
If and when the 12-team playoff becomes a reality, it gives everyone in the West something reasonably attainable ... which, by the way, has ignited talk about eliminating the divisions so the easterners aren’t stuck with Ohio State’s NFL preparatory team every year.