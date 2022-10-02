Tate | Do the Illini have the right coach? It certainly feels that way
Coaching matters.
Sure, penalties and turnovers and kicking failures might soon send Bret Bielema and his staff to the wailing wall.
You never know when those no-no’s will pop up.
But here’s the good news: Based on what we’re seeing, the physicality of Bielema’s Illini has grown to a point where they only need to break even in these areas to enjoy success in the Big Ten’s Western Division ... even against upcoming foe Iowa, which has won 13 of 14 in the series.
From an overall perspective, Bielema (who was 68-24 as Wisconsin coach) has done just about everything right since his arrival here, and has inserted a few transfers with Lovie Smith’s holdovers to make folks coast-to-coast wonder if it’s really real.
Defensive prowess
What we saw in Wisconsin’s capital city Saturday was a 34-10 whoopin’ ... unlike anything Illinoisans have witnessed since the pre-1990s when the Badgers were pushovers for everybody.
This was only the Badgers’ fourth home loss to a Western Division team in 24 games since 2014 (no wonder the fans have so much fun).
A team known for its crushing runners — Ron Dayne, Montee Ball, Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon — was outrushed 137-2 Saturday due to a combination of six Illini sacks and dominant line play. Braelon Allen, who was No. 6 in the country with 497 yards, didn’t reach 500 while his opposite, Illini Chase Brown, broke a 49-yard TD run and topped 100 for the sixth straight game with 129.
Throughout the 4-1 start Illinois is on, nobody has been able to single-block No. 4, 295-pound defensive tackle Johnny Newton. He leads the nation in quarterback pressures. The other tackle, Keith Randolph Jr., is right there with him. And 325-pound Calvin Avery, after seeing erratic action since his arrival in 2018, may be the Big Ten’s most improved player at nose guard.
These fellows feed off each other, with increasing help from edge rusher Seth Coleman. They are the basic reason why Illinois has allowed just 42 points so far, the basic reason why the Badgers felt it necessary to open with an aerial attack that produced their only touchdown.
Defensive prowess, part II
Then the Illini secondary settled down and, in order, Wisconsin was intercepted, went 3-and-out twice, lost a kickoff, and turned it over on downs twice more.
Graham Mertz, the same Wisconsin quarterback who hit 20 of 21 against Illinois two years ago and led a 24-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium last year, went 2 for 10 in the middle quarters ... and the Illini led 34-10 when he finally connected on some meaningless completions in the fourth quarter.
Mertz’s two interceptions helped turn the game. Kendall Smith returned a deflection 19 yards to the 16, after which a pass interference call set up the first of Tommy DeVito’s three 1-yard TD sneaks.
He’s the clear QB1
Bielema reminded the press that DeVito’s statistics at Syracuse should not be compared with what he’s doing in Barry Lunney Jr.’s system.
DeVito showed 69 percent completions in the first four games, and hit 18 of 24 in Saturday’s clean, masterful performance.
The game was settled by midway in the third quarter as the Illini used a kickoff fumble by Isaac Guenendo — recovered by another “most improved” Michael Marchese — as part of a 17-point burst.
This put a chill on Wisconsin’s famed “Jump Around” at the end of the third quarter, when large portions of the announced 73,502 were exiting.
On the subject of attendance, Bielema asked “everyone to bring a friend” and attend the Iowa home game next Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. He is on point when he says “this team deserves it.”
Yes, the Indiana loss was hurtful but remember: Any Western Division team the Illini defeat would be required to finish a game ahead of them to reach the playoff. And all seven teams have at least one conference loss already.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com