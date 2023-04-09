Take Ohio State, for example.
Once a “cloud of dust” football power, they’ve become an electric scoring machine with crazy-legs Marvin Harrison Jr. the latest one-thrust weapon.
Buckeye touchdowns occur with chilling suddenness. Ohio State uncorks home runs while most of its rivals settle for singles.
The Buckeyes’ plunges between the tackles are now used simply to keep defenses honest.
Harrison, a sophomore All-American, caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 of the team’s 42 TD passes (forty-two!). He was part of a quartet that produced highs of 79, 72, 69 and 58 breakaway yards.
These are the stats that set apart Ohio State and other perennial elites from the contenders like Illinois: a vertical aerial game. Make splash throws. Destroy the enemy spirit.
Dink and dunk
As Bret Bielema works through his third spring drills with his second offensive coordinator, Barry Lunney Jr., it’s apparent Illinois won’t fly with the eagles until a vertical passing attack can be at least competitive with national leaders.
Short passes to Isaiah Williams are fine — he caught 82 last season — but long strikes into the end zone eliminate the difficulty Illinois encountered in punching through the red zone.
“That’s one of the themes of our offensive meetings,” said Williams, explaining that they’re moving beyond Lunney’s already learned first-year playbook.
Nor does wide receivers coach George McDonald overlook the need of combining yards-after-catch (YAC) with more vertical penetration.
Solid in the trenches
Other parts of Bielema’s operation appear solid. He’ll welcome back preseason All-American Johnny Newton among six 2022 starters at the seven up-front defensive positions. Newton will head a defensive unit that was No. 1 nationally in pass efficiency defense, held Big Ten champion Michigan to 19 points (in a last-minute loss) and permitted the fewest points per game (12.7) since Pete Elliott was coach in 1965.
Defensive backfield losses were heavy but the large core of speedy replacements shows promise.
At the same time, Julian Pearl and Isiah Adams lead a crew of quality blockers that paved the way for NFL-bound Chase Brown to become the No. 4 rusher in the country (1,643 yards) and for Tommy DeVito to set the school record for completion percentage of 69.6 percent.
Searching for continuity
Those numbers are repeated to emphasize the Illini are closer to upper-level contention than when Bielema arrived. They managed to turn the tables on Wisconsin and Iowa in an eight-win season. He has retained standout players on the verge of leaving. He called on Lunney to vitalize the offense after firing Tony Petersen.
Looking back over the years, the UI’s offense has been spotty and erratic.
Lunney is the 10th offensive coordinator since the 9-4 season under Ron Zook in 2007. New men called plays for this team in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022, not exactly a strategy for success. Lunney’s can use his personal experience in 2022 to reshape the passing game without DeVito and his two QB backups, top downfield receiver (Brian Hightower, 37 catches) and two of the three primary tight ends.
Passing fancy
National statistics emphasize UI aerial concerns. Among 131 Division 1 schools, Washington led with 4,807 passing yards and tied Wake Forest with 43 TD passes. Illinois ranked No. 92 with 2,753 yards (211.8 per game) and had 15 TD passes (fifteen!).
First up is a likely three-way battle at quarterback with Mississippi sophomore Luke Altmyer favored over Ball State senior transfer John Paddock and Illini redshirt freshman Donovan Leary. Nine of 15 spring practices are in the books without an announced winner.
The receiving corps is even more speculative because two of the hottest recruits in recent years, Ohioan Collin Dixon, who decommitted from Wisconsin, and Chicago Simeon’s Malik Elzy won’t arrive until summer. Both are deep-threat prospects.
Lacking explosiveness
Williams, explosive in his yards-after-catch (YAC) numbers, is determined to expand his game.
Pat Bryant (34 receptions in ‘22) returns as an established blocker-receiver, and Casey Washington (31 catches) is back for his fifth season. They’re running ahead of Rochester sophomore Hank Beatty, Florida freshman Kenari Wilcher and a half-dozen other hopefuls in spring drills. Shawn Miller sustained injuries as a freshman and is avoiding contact in workouts.
There’s too much uncertainty and too much history piling up to safely order your bowl tickets. Lunney wouldn’t be the 10th coordinator since 2008 if this part had been clicking.
Illinois hasn’t had a wide receiver drafted since A.J. Jenkins in 2012, or a quarterback drafted since Kurt Kittner in 2002.
It takes pros to make vertical strikes happen.