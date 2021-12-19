For all the enthusiasm over Wednesday’s football recruiting splash by Illinois, it must be emphasized:
(1) These are long-range additions whose value will be determined by how they grow in the weight room and develop over time ... not necessarily in 2022.
(2) Five prep offensive linemen and a junior college transfer (6-foot-5, 310-pound Canadian Isaiah Adams) form the heart of the Illini’s 22-man class as coach Bret Bielema, true to his nature, follows the “it-starts-in-the-trenches” motto. Of six linemen on the way, four are already over 300 pounds.
(3) With two prospective defensive linemen de-committing, there are as yet no incoming freshmen to support the three interior positions in the favored five-man front. There simply aren’t enough defensive tackles to go around, and the Bielema staff will scour the market for more transfers like Northwestern’s Te-Rah Edwards.
(4) Nine of the 22 will enter school in January (along with the transfers), giving them a huge jump over newcomers who embark on August workouts before attending fall class or having any reasonable time off. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, receiver Hank Beatty, will remain with the Rochester basketball team. He was downgraded by some evaluators because, to help his team, he played quarterback this year but is a legit contender for playing time as a receiver in the fall.
Point-by-point
- With the rushing duo of Chase Brown and Josh McCray returning, Joliet Catholic’s 230-pound Jordan Anderson may have to wait his turn. But he was exceptional on film, shedding tacklers like a horse’s tail brushing off flies ... and would certainly have received a four-star rating if he hadn’t missed time with a groin injury.
- “Star” ratings are not perfect. But it is significant that the 50 top-rated college programs attracted 282 four-star athletes and 19 five-star standouts. Texas A&M nudged Alabama with the most high-ranking newcomers (16 plus two). Penn State (15 and one) and Ohio State (14 and two) led the Big Ten.
- When you see the Big Ten’s East Division dominate the West so thoroughly in recruiting — and with the East winning the playoff every year — you might have reason to worry how discussions will go relative to future Big Ten scheduling (after 2022) and a possible adjustment in the divisions.
- Demonstrating once again the difficulty of selling a brand with 22 non-winning seasons out of 27 and dwindling attendance, Illinois was unable to attract any of the 282 players listed as four-stars. Various services rank this UI class in the high 30s or low 40s nationally, and below all seven teams in the Big Ten East.
- One ranking service placed East St. Louis receiver Luther Burden as a five-star (he chose Missouri), and listed six in-state preps as four-stars. Two chose Michigan, and the other four will attend Ohio State, Northwestern, North Carolina and Clemson.
Keeping players home
Bielema emphasized in-state recruiting, taking 10 of 21 preps from the home state while Northwestern landed four, Minnesota none and the quartet of Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue one each. So the UI — which handed out scholarships to 11 Illinois preps in the previous four years under Lovie Smith (none in 2020) — took more players from this state this month than other members of the Big Ten West combined.
New Jersey’s Donovan Leary is the 13th high school quarterback recruited by Illinois in the last 10 years.
All of the previous 13 — Aaron Bailey, Chayce Crouch, Jeff George Jr., Jimmy Fitzgerald, Eli Peters, Cam Thomas, Matt Robinson, M.J. Rivers, Coran Taylor, Isaiah Williams, Deuce Spann and Samari Collier — have fallen short of expectations while transfers Wes Lunt, AJ Bush Jr., Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski earned most of the snaps (and with Syracuse’s Tommy DeVito on the way) after Nathan Scheelhaase graduated in 2013.
The Illini will be searching for a free safety to match the extraordinary efforts of Kerby Joseph this season. Joseph and linebacker Khalan Tolson have hired agents, which makes them ineligible to return. Tight end Daniel Barker still has options in January.