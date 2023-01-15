Sometimes, after an analytical diagnosis and the best of intentions, the patient nevertheless dies on the operating table.
That’s the risk of wielding the scalpel.
But early signs are positive after coach Brad Underwood’s deep surgical overhaul of the Illini basketball team.
Looking back, with the departure of All-American Kofi Cockburn, Underwood believed this new athletic squad would benefit from a five-man all-shifting defense and full-court pressure. December losses to Maryland, Penn State and Missouri indicated otherwise, and a stunning 73-60 setback at Northwestern on Jan. 4 confirmed that desperate measures were required.
So Underwood — calling himself customarily stubborn — changed horses in midstream, not only dropping the press and returning to familiar man-to-man guarding but revamping the five-out offensive scheme into a Kofi-like post and spread.
Center of attention
Although it wasn’t apparent in Friday night’s awful first half against Michigan State’s penetrators, Dain Dainja is the key to everything. Maybe we can now call the first 26 minutes an anomaly as the Spartans used dribble-drives to build a 50-41 lead via, by my count, 17 layups and dunks.
Easy baskets galore.
It looked hopeless.
But with Illinois blanketing the arc — MSU went 0 for 7 from distance, highly unusual in our three-point emphasis — the Illini erupted for an 18-4 run featuring Matthew Mayer’s two crowd-erupting bombs that brought a 59-54 lead.
Tied again at 60-60, the Illini closed on a 15-6 spurt that found Coleman Hawkins joining his two big buddies from Baylor.
Looking back, there were strong hints that the 6-foot-9 Dainja might be arriving ahead of schedule — he converted 30 of 35 field-goal attempts in the UI’s first four games — but he spent a dozen games coming off the bench.
In fact, for strategic reasons, he played a mere 16 minutes in the romp at Nebraska on Tuesday night before more than doubling that with 33 minutes in Friday night’s breakout, 20-point performance against MSU.
Despite being outrebounded 42-30, the Illini prevailed because (1) they outscored MSU 18-0 from the arc, (2) Dainja responded after being outplayed by multiple Spartan centers in the first half, (3) the Illini blocked 10 shots, including six by Mayer and (4) they committed just five turnovers and (5) they got hot when it counted.
Opposing view
Tom Izzo, one of our more respected citizens, doesn’t often make unsubstantiated comments, but he took a leap in referring to (without naming) Skyy Clark’s departure as “addition by subtraction.”
It’s true Clark wasn’t the “shake-and-bake” freshman that Underwood counted on.
But the Los Angeles native was a well-liked member by his teammates and encountered a personal matter simultaneous with an inability to perform to his anticipated level (maybe last year’s knee surgery was a factor).
His departure raised questions of internal strife, but no more so than Mayer’s post-game questioning of the overall basketball operation last month.
“I’ve struggled a lot this season,” Mayer said on Friday night. “In the past I’ve openly expressed my concerns and I shouldn’t have done that.”
This time he called Underwood “expressive and dominant but humble,” adding that “Coach made some amazing changes both offensively and defensively. He usually takes out players with two fouls in the first half, but he let me back in.”
Mayer added: “Underwood is at his best in running the same play over and over when it’s working,” a reference to the two-man Dainja-Mayer game down the stretch. Mayer said it seemed like 15 calls in a row, Underwood estimating it as “two variations of one play in a dozen possessions.”
“Those two beat us,” said Izzo in reference to the Baylor transfers. “Dainja has not done that when I watched. This is a better team now.”
Willingness to defer
Most significant to the Underwood was Terrence Shannon Jr.’s willingness to remain on the bench when Mayer was so “locked in” (16 points in the second half).
“It’s called relation building,” said Underwood of his job. “I talk to the players a lot to find out what’s good for the team. When I started to put Shannon back in the game, he said, ‘Coach, these guys are cooking and Matt is on a roll.’ That means a lot. That means it’s about us, as a team.”
Shannon, who exploded for 15 of the UI’s first 19 points, didn’t want to disrupt what was working toward the end. He returned late with a key defensive assignment against A.J. Hoggard, and cashed the last two free throws, his only points after the score was 19-19.
One last thought: This Illinois team might have received some sort of unconscious psychological uplift when Clark left, but in Underwood’s words: “We were headed in the right direction before that happened. We wish Skyy the best.”