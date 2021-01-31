The trick now, with seventh-ranked Iowa’s gunners stranded in Illinois’ rearview mirror, is to carry that same vigor, balance and connectivity to the lair of another rival, Indiana’s Hoosiers, on Tuesday night.
You know the Big Ten basketball story of 2020-21. Indiana rocked Iowa, then fell to Rutgers. Michigan hammered Minnesota by 25 points, then lost to the same Gophers by 18.
It’s that kind of crazy, pandemic-ridden campaign. A momentary lapse and you’re in the dumpster.
Carrying five losses, the Illini’s status (No. 19) in the AP’s Top 25 poll was in danger as they returned from a 10-day sabbatical Friday night.
Backed to the wall, they showed up with their hair on fire. They absorbed Iowa’s best blows in an epic give-and-take, and turned a 72-71 deficit into a 78-72 lead via Jacob Grandison’s trey and four free throws by Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier.
In wrapping up a 80-75 triumph with 12-for-13 second-half free throw accuracy, the Illini attracted millions in TV viewers on Fox Sports 1 and drew alongside the late John Chaney and the Cardinals’ new acquisition, Nolan Arenado, as the day’s biggest sports stories (more cheating by Kansas is old business).
Group effortAh hah, fooled you. Here we are deep into coverage of the most impressive win of the season, and no mention of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
Of course, this signature triumph would never have happened without Dosunmu’s 25 counters and the stern defense by Cockburn in holding the nation’s leading scorer, Iowa center Luka Garza, to just 19 points and four rebounds.
But if this has been a two-man team at times earlier, it has taken on a refreshing new look as we enter February. Darting senior Trent Frazier erupted Friday for 24 points in the best showing since his sophomore season, and three Illini worked toward double-doubles: Cockburn with nine points and 10 rebounds, Grandison with 11 and 10, and Curbelo with eight points and eight assists.
A refreshed Frazier and an oncoming Grandison — the Holy Cross transfer keyed the early dismantling of Penn State’s zone Jan. 19 — give rival scouts a great deal more to think about.
And even though Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled on offense, and Da’Monte Williams and Adam Miller went scoreless, they contributed to a stern Illini defense that forced two late turnovers and held Iowa, averaging plus-90 per game, to 34 second-half points (and no free throws in the final 15 minutes).
That’s the balance and connectivity referred to earlier.
These are the long-awaited elements that were projected when Illinois was picked so high in the preseason polls. ... and they turn Illinois into a legitimate title contender going forward ... unless, of course, this was a one-nighter inspired by Fran McCaffrey’s Evil Empire.
Switching to football
If the Illini’s 2021 football schedule holds — and it probably won’t — with Nebraska in the opening slot, the UI will be tangling with a troubled foe.
The Cornhuskers have been losing squad members at a distressing rate, particularly on offense.
Latest to enter the transfer portal is quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who started in November’s 41-23 loss to Illinois and was benched after tossing three interceptions.
That makes 25 Cornhuskers who have elected to leave in the 13 months since Christmas 2019.
Among seven who have departed in recent days is Wan’Dale Robinson, leading receiver with 51 catches in 2020.
With three straight losing seasons, there is growing concern in Huskerland that coach Scott Frost isn’t the perfect fit that he was expected to be.
He sits in the Big Ten’s hottest 2021 seat.
So Illinois is adding mature depth with multiple senior returnees while the Cornhuskers are shedding ahead of the tentative Illini “home” opener slated for Aug 28 in Dublin.
The Huskers still have veteran QB Adrian Martinez, who passed for 328 yards in a 42-38 triumph at Illinois in 2019. The newly-departed Robinson scored three TDs, including the winner in that one.
