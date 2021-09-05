Bucked off a bronc, the tough guy returns to the saddle.
In a basketball sense, that’s where Brad Underwood and the Illini find themselves, shaking off a recurrent nightmare and anxious to climb back aboard.
The fall was sharp because they had accomplished so much ... 15 wins in 16 games including two apiece against Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio State ... a 76-53 romp at Michigan ... ranked behind only Gonzaga entering the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Then catastrophe! Shades of those past victimizations by Kentucky (multiple), Austin Peay, Villanova and so many others.
Almost six months ago, Loyola Chicago out-shot, out-defended and eliminated a national title contender by a comfortable 71-58 margin.
That’s the nature of one-and-done March Madness. Loyola inspiration, alignment of the match-ups and an “off day” by Ayo Dosunmu & Co. produced a stunning upset.
The Kofi Cockburn brandWhat now?
Embarking Nov. 9 against arguably the toughest pre-tournament schedule in program history — 26 “major” games including Notre Dame and Arizona at home — Underwood will present his most experienced unit yet entering his fifth season at Illinois.
They’re without Dosunmu, Adam Miller and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, but the Illini feature such depth that freshmen RJ Melendez, Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski will be hard-pressed to find playing time.
One year ago, seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams were displayed on the cover of the annual basketball guide. As with 21 Illini football players, they have taken advantage of the one-year COVID-19 rule to play an extra season.
Also back for a fifth collegiate campaign is Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison, officially a junior in eligibility.
He became a starter during the Illini stretch run last season and tuned up this summer as a member of the Finland National Team.
The splash that lifted Illinois back into the preseason Top 25 came when second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn, who turned 22 years old on Wednesday, also decided to return, with some saying the 7-foot junior can earn more money under the new name, image and likeness rules than in the G-League or Europe.
Look for a bombshell announcement in that regard later this month, assuming the state’s NIL regulations are met.
“Kofi is at the forefront of (NIL),” Underwood. “We have passionate fans who love our brand. As coaches, we can’t talk specific dollar amounts with recruits, but we can point out that Illinois has the second-largest alumni base. The DIA is ahead of most in that regard.”
High on the transfersFurthermore ...
➜ Andre Curbelo’s slick ballhandling, which earned him Big Ten honors as Sixth Man of the Year, has the sophomore pegged high on the popularity chart among Illini fans.
“Curbelo and (Coleman) Hawkins had no summer preparation last year,” Underwood said. “They are much farther ahead at this time, and Curbelo has added 15 pounds. I expect a big jump from Hawkins. He can play three positions.”
➜ Two new transfers will be fixtures in Underwood’s rotation with Utah’s Alfonso Plummer replacing Miller (now at LSU) as a long-range shooter, and Florida’s 6-10 Omar Payne supplanting Bezhanishvili. Plummer averaged 13.6 points and shot 38 percent on three-pointers at Utah, and scored 19, 15, 15, 21 and 16 points in the last five games that concluded with an overtime loss to Elite Eight team USC.
“Plummer is a mature three-point shooter,” Underwood said. “Payne can play alongside Kofi, or back him up. We haven’t had a quick-twitch athlete like him. He’s a pogo stick.”
Closing thoughtsRounding out the likely top 10 are two mystery men who have been plagued by injuries: Belgium’s muscular, 6-8 Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and 6-6 Wesleyan transfer Austin Hutcherson.
Hutcherson once scored 37 points against Bowdoin in New England’s small college league, and summer practice reports indicate he has regained form and is a strong contender for a starting wing position after missing last season with a back injury.
“Austin was phenomenal in practice before his injury, but he hasn’t done it in front of 15,000 people,” said Underwood. “I’d expect that he’ll need time to get used to that.”
One big question remains: In the inevitable chips-down finishes, who’ll replace Dosunmu on those possessions? Best guess is Curbelo with the ball, and maybe a lob to Cockburn.
But it’s asking a lot to match the Illini’s greatest finisher in those situations.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.