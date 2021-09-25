Tate | Familiar struggles sink Illinois against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For Illinois, it was the familiar deja vu all over again on Saturday.
Eight days after letting Maryland escape from a 17-10 hole in the last five minutes at home, coach Bret Bielema elected once again to fall back on an up-to-then impressive defense, only to see the conservative strategy backfire in a flurry of Purdue passes.
Here’s the moment: Illinois led 9-6 after James McCourt nailed field goals of 51, 35 and 45 yards, while also going wide right from 54 yards. The Illini faced fourth-and-2 at the Purdue 34-yard line, having dominated the game from midway in the first quarter until this point, with the clock dipping under 10 minutes.
What to do? Should Bielema go for it, let McCourt try from a reachable 51-yard distance or fall back once again on Blake Hayes’ magic punting toe?
As with a similar fourth-and-1 situation late in the Maryland game, he chose to punt, a fact that delighted the Purdue sideline and most of the 52,840 fans who surprised the turnstiles with their turnout on a perfect 70-degree day.
Coach speak“It’s a decision that I’d make a hundred times over,” Bielema said. “The defense had played well all day and hadn’t given up a touchdown. Hayes put it on the 5-yard line. I couldn’t have asked for a better punt.”
But the Boilermakers, playing what was for them a “must win,” leaned on their No. 2 quarterback, fifth-year senior Aidan O’Connell, in those desperate moments. He completed six passes in a scintillating 94-yard drive that ended with TJ Sheffield’s 14-yard touchdown reception. Illinois had time to counterattack, but Brandon Peters threw wildly on the last three tosses from the Boilermakers’ 19-yard line, and the visitors returned home to nurse a 13-9 loss.
Other key factorsThere was, of course, much more to this game.
For one, the Illini have discovered a legitimate pile driver in 240-pound freshman Josh McCray, who battered the Boilers for 156 yards on 24 carries. He had 10 rushes of seven yards or more, including a 38-yard burst to set up McCourt’s third three-pointer early in the fourth quarter. At that point, older memories reflected on Dan Beaver’s five kicks that defeated Alex Agase’s Boilermakers 15-13 in 1973. If McCray was impressive, so was a noticeably improved defense that tackled crisply, held Purdue runners to 38 yards on 26 attempts, intercepted two O’Connell passes and held Purdue scoreless for 43 middle minutes of the contest ... this without ace linebacker Jake Hansen and the UI’s best secondary member, Devon Witherspoon.
Both were well-kept secrets by Bielema, who learned mid-week that they would not be cleared.
Their absences was offset by the inability of Purdue standout wide receiver David Bell to recover from concussion protocol, and the additional fact that several key Boilermakers were removed with injuries during the hard-hitting contest.
More of the sameIf the Illinois aerial game was again disappointing — 14 completions for 100 yards — Isaiah Williams had one grand opportunity that demonstrated why the coaching staff went with Peters at quarterback.
With the ball at midfield early in the second half, Illinois razzle dazzled ‘em with Williams taking the ball on a reverse and seeing Peters drifting wide open down the right sideline, only to miss badly with his throw.
Just one more blown opportunity in a 1-4 season that could have looked so much better.
Bielema made note of the inbred resilience of players, as he looked to the upcoming date with 3-1 Charlotte, an early conqueror of Duke. But that resilience will be tested Saturday after consecutive heart-breakers.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com