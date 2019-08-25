Silly season, a better name for football’s prediction-heavy nuttiness, is finally closing shop.

Thankfully! Henceforth, we can form judgments on game results.

Nobody is more anxious than Lovie Smith’s Illini, who have been relegated to insignificance by virtually everyone, including their own fans who sank below 40,000 in attendance the last two years ... with something well under 20,000 sticking around in the second half of defensive collapses.

If this was the stock market, we’d call it a crash.

PODCAST: Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 8-24-19 Join Steve Kelly and Loren Tate for the Illini Pella Saturday Sports Talk. Today's guests include Steve French, Adam Rittenberg, Bruce Dougla…

Consider: While it’s unfair to compare Saturday night’s rivalry game in the hotbed of Florida (Gators vs. Miami) with UI-Akron, Thursday’s secondary market (StubHub) showed $300 as the lowest available ticket in Orlando (sellouts inflate prices), while Saturday’s opener here indicates tickets being dumped for $6 ... or less.

But is the past a true indicator of what we can expect on the field? Who, at this point, could possibly have enough valid information to rank 130 FBS programs in any reliable order?

After Clemson and Alabama at 1-2, or 2-1, it’s anybody’s guess. Big Ten scribes tabbed Michigan over Ohio State, while national polls favor Ohio State. And so on.

Pick ‘em

Still, we are mesmerized by this August insanity. The Athletic, which built its internet circulation to 600,000 in three-plus years — 400 editorial staffers, many drawn from massive newsroom cutbacks by newspapers, ESPN, etc. — makes a legitimate try. As follows:

Eight Illinois foes are listed in The Athletic’s Top 50. Eastern Michigan comes in at No. 84, Illinois at 100, Rutgers at 110, Akron at 120 and UConn dead last at 130.

This means the Illini are rated 50 positions below the worst (Purdue) of eight 2018 league opponents, two of which they must defeat to reach 6-6 bowl eligibility, and that’s assuming wins over the other four. One of which, EMU, is ranked 16 positions ahead of Illinois after a 2018 season in which the Eagles (once insensitively known as the Hurons) defeated Purdue, 20-19, in a 7-6 campaign showing five losses by seven points or less.

Transfers galore

Again, who knows? Take just one position, quarterback. The deck has been shuffled. More than 20 have transferred into significant roles ... Jalen Hurts from Alabama to Oklahoma, Alex Hornibrook from Wisconsin to Florida State, Justin Fields from Georgia to Ohio State, Kelly Bryant from Clemson to Missouri, not to mention Brandon Peters from Michigan to Illinois (he was beaten out in 2018 by Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson at UM).

Transfers are huge across the board. You won’t recognize your team without a scorecard.

The UI’s most impressive receiver earlier this month was USC transfer Trevon Sidney before he missed time with a pulled hamstring, whereupon USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe became a prime target. And so on ... Illinois has found experienced help in the marketplace at right guard, at linebacker, at defensive end, at cornerback.

Turning to hoops

So, while we might think we know, we don’t. A fair comparison is Michigan basketball. As Winston Churchill said of Russia: ”A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

The Wolverines lost all three double-figure scorers in veteran Charles Matthews and early departures Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis, plus brilliant coach John Beilein. They added two 6-7 recruits, but insiders there see a major dropoff.

The stunning move in pulling assistant Juwan Howard from the pro ranks adds to the confusion. And yet, because it’s Michigan, because they won 30 games last season and have overachieved in recent years, some “experts” view them as an NCAA team amid the league’s top five.

We simply don’t know, any more than we can project how far Iowa will tumble without Jordan Bohannon (hip injury), or Indiana without Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan, or Purdue without Carsen Edwards.

And so it is with Illinois’ place in the football firmament. Freshmen have grown into juniors, and the UI staff has added significant veteran help.

But is it enough? Will the ground attack, so explosive last year, regress without an elusive QB (Peters resembles Wes Lunt, but with better mobility; and yet he isn’t the running threat AJ Bush was)? And is there an edge rusher to unsettle rival passers?

Question after question. Uninformed guess after uninformed guess. Is EMU really superior? Let’s all celebrate that silly season is over, and see if the Illini can match their new facilities with performance ... and prove to The Athletic and everyone else that they’re wrong.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com