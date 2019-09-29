No wonder Bob Cousy, the Celtics’ old playmaking wizard, is smiling.
Basketball has become a guard’s game. At all levels.
Before the surprising quartet of Virginia, Auburn, Texas Tech and Michigan State arrived in Minneapolis for the 2019 Final Four, our 68 March Madness participants had already launched more than 3,000 three-pointers. Like a hailstorm from the heavens. An NCAA record.
Those were mostly guards firing relentlessly from the arc, and mostly guards setting them up.
It’s in this long-ball climate that Illini coach Brad Underwood embarks on a “twin tower” experiment.
Oh, it has worked in the past. Centers Red Kerr and Bob Peterson led a 22-4 team to the Final Four in 1952. Big George Montgomery rebounded alongside Efrem Winters for 51 wins in back-to-back seasons in the mid-1980s. Deon Thomas had Shelly Clark as a running mate in the mid-1990s. In Brian Cook’s four seasons, beginning in 2000, he collaborated with Marcus Griffin, Robert Archibald and, finally, James Augustine. All back-to-basket centers.
Questions abound
Now comes 7-foot, 288-pound Kofi Cockburn — pronounced Co-burn — to trade post-up moves with ambidextrous Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Even as Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz and Alan Griffin offer backcourt punch, upgraded physicality on the block is critical.
Questions scream out. Will Cockburn’s presence inside limit space for Bezhanishvili? Might it be effective for 20 minutes a game? Or at all?
Will it be advisable to employ a zone defensively? Has Underwood gone “size happy” with recent squad additions that show seven members (present and future) with wing spans of at least 6-foot-10?
“Based on personnel, we’re making some defensive adjustments,” Underwood said.
He’ll emphasize defense in official practices this week before attending Wednesday’s Big Ten Kickoff with Bezhanishvili, Dosunmu and Frazier.
“Yes, Kofi and Giorgi will play together,” Underwood said. “But how much is dependent on a lot of factors. Stamina and how opponents attack us will be considerations. And there are always foul concerns, particularly with freshmen (as a rookie, Bezhanishvili led the team with 126 fouls and 10 disqualifications).”
Turnaround expected
So it’s a work in progress, and Underwood is cautious about discussing his carefully-planned adjustments. On the court this past Wednesday (before leaving on a recruiting trip), he was particularly demanding in a defense-oriented drill.
The coach can’t hide his disappointment in last year’s performance, which forced 15.7 turnovers per game but was outrebounded 1,205 to 1,088, was outshot 46.3 percent to 43.1, and managed a paltry 86 blocks in a 12-21 season.
But a turnaround is expected. Two of the nation’s best analysts, Andy Katz and new ESPN member Jon Crispin, are predicting a major UI resurgence ... an upper division Big Ten finish that would lead to the first NCAA tournament bid since 2013.
Shifting power
But when it comes to the Big Ten, predictions can be faulty. The talent pool has changed dramatically across the board. Other than Michigan State at the top, and Northwestern likely at the bottom, it’s a jungle of uncertainties. For example, Indiana lost its top two players, Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan, and insiders there are somehow issuing claims that they’ll be better.
Amid this preseason confusion, here’s what we know: With Aaron Jordan the only departed starter, Illinois has firepower returning in a Big Ten Conference that lost 14 of the top 20 scorers. Nineteen home games should make the path to the NCAA playoffs less bumpy.
With the kickoff little more than a month away, we’ll soon get an idea how and whether a massive Jamaican, Cockburn, fits in. It is, after all, a guard’s game.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.