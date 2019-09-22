Weak football recruiting has led Illinois evermore into the burgeoning transfer market.
This can be addictive because, well ... that’s where the established athletes are. The Georgias and Alabamas and USCs have more players than they can satisfy.
And this new market can be increasingly beneficial to the UI as we can expect a rule change allowing immediate eligibility for undergraduates like Luke Ford.
Why am I convinced that “free agency” is in the offing, that guardians of aging NCAA rules will concede?
Why? Because that’s the way society works. Under pressure, we give in. Norms change.
Beer in the stadiums? That’s OK now.
Marijuana legalization? The Champaign City Council is planning a 3 percent tax on cannabis when legal sales begin Jan. 1.
Gambling on college games? Not in Illinois yet, but it’ll come as surrounding states cash in on bettors anxious to risk their dollars. Oh, by the way, even if it becomes legal in Illinois, it’ll never match entrenched underground gambling.
Clear the way
It is an ever-changing world. Some might call it creeping corruption, the steady breakdown of societal mores that stood for 100 years.
This eligibility issue will be easy because, well ... the NCAA, in creating the new portal, has sent too many mixed signals in forcing some athletes to sit out when allowing others to play. And why allow male and female athletes in a majority of sports to transfer and play, and not the money drivers, the football players? Transfer eligibility is confusing to the public. There is no confusion about one-time “free agency.”
Meanwhile, it is permissible for grad transfers to play on the fake premise that they need graduate schooling elsewhere ... a masquerade because these decisions are entirely sports-based. The newly-arrived UI grad transfers were looking for a place to play, with schooling a deep secondary concern.
So if we agree that grad transfers are OK, let’s not kid ourselves as to the reason.
Rightful compensation
After the NCAA clarifies transfer eligibility, the next major issue will be pay-for-play.
It is no longer appropriate for so many — and especially the coaches — to be multi-million profiteers while the actual participants are overlooked.
The California legislature has unanimously asked the governor to sign a bill that will allow athletes in 20-plus colleges in that state to earn money based on their name, image and likeness ... in other words, Olympic-style endorsements.
The bill wouldn’t go into effect until 2023, giving the NCAA — whose leaders call the bill “unconstitutional” — plenty of time to reach a compromise while states like Florida, New York and Texas decide whether to join in.
In South Carolina, two legislators are already planning to join California by introducing a similar bill in January.
Times are changing
Societal attitudes are constantly changing, and as we see with drugs, gambling and beer, concessions are inevitable.
We find ourselves in a “different time” when these universities are taking in $8 billion per year, and schools like Illinois are rolling in money ($50-plus million annually from the Big Ten) generated by a select few athletes in a couple of sports.
What’s fair is fair, even if it must crash through a 100-year blockage ... and even if it creates more rampant misconduct than we already have (is that possible?).