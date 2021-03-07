Trips to engage Missouri could stand some improvement — three straight losses — but the body of work otherwise cries out that Illinois has the right leader in charge of the men’s basketball program.
Saturday’s 73-68 comeback win at Ohio State was the eighth road win in the last nine ventures from home. The fourth-ranked Illini welcomed back mask-wearing Ayo Dosunmu from his concussion protocol, and there he was, reminding that he is the greatest finisher in Illini history.
Dosunmu scored the last five points while the Buckeyes missed their last 10 shots, seven of which were hurried three-pointers.
This is a new culture that Brad Underwood has produced, and this 20-6 team almost certainly clinched the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, regardless of what happens Friday in the Big Ten tournament. All the arrows are pointing up. Let’s count the ways.
➜ Disciplined handling of the worldwide pandemic points to a responsible approach.
➜ The national media has jumped aboard.
➜ Recruiting is on the upswing.
➜ Toughness in adverse conditions is now routine.
➜ Defensive improvement is a sure sign the members take instruction.
➜ Bench support is electric.
Buying in
Some called this a two-man team. But Dosunmu was seated with fouls during the first of two early-February overtime games at Indiana where Underwood directed the win without his All-American.
Nor was Underwood’s part unnoticed as Illinois pulled off a 76-53 shocker at Michigan this past Tuesday night with Dosumnu completing his concussion protocol, dunkmeister Kofi Cockburn playing just 21 minutes and the young wizard, Andre Curbelo, limited to a mere 19.
There must be more to this team than the headline writers display. There is depth to this surge.
For followers still lamenting the departure of Bill Self in 2003 and the lengthy inability to enroll elite athletes, Illinois has become vastly more attractive for blue chippers seeking a happy landing spot.
Don’t tell prospects the secret. It involves hard work. Underwood is unrelenting in his insistence that his athletes, most of whom gained admittance via their jump shot, become demon defenders.
Seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have been thoroughly transformed. Adam Miller uses quick feet to stay on the court during his rookie struggles.
Cockburn discourages foes from attacking the rim, lest they encounter modern basketball’s greatest ignominy: the blocked shot.
Staying calm
Challenging shots doesn’t mean missiles won’t find the net. That’s part of the uncertainty, the unpredictability of sport.
A line drive hitter often finds a fielder with a glove.
The Buckeyes, who dismantled the Illini with 53.7 percent shooting and 87 points in a Jan. 16 win, almost did it again. They made shots ... until those last 10. They outscored Illinois 27-12 from the arc, and took advantage of the UI’s nine missed free throws
But Curbelo matched Dosunmu’s 19 points with more extraordinary sorties, and Illinois survived despite another late burst by Buckeye sophomore E.J. Liddell
In the end, the Illini kept their poise — Underwood’s relaxing blackboard message was simply “Smile” — while the Buckeyes blew up under pressure.
History lesson
For Underwood, this hasn’t been easy. Illinois was coming of a 10-point NIT loss to Central Florida when he arrived.
Prior to John Groce, three UI coaches inherited strong squads. Bruce Weber and Self won Big Ten titles in their debuts, and Lon Kruger’s Illini prevailed in his second season.
But Illinois was 87-109 in Big Ten play in the 11 years after Dee Brown and James Augustine graduated in 2006. Underwood’s first two years might best be described as a shambles ... not just the 39 losses, but all that went into it
Illini fans, in despair over a 4-for-17 finish in the 2017-18 season, watched as six varsitymen left the program with eligibility remaining (most encouraged to do so).
Champaign’s Michael Finke transferred to Grand Canyon, Te’Jon Lucas to Milwaukee, Mark Smith to Missouri and Greg Eboigbodin to Northeastern. Scoring leader Leron Black (15.3) turned pro, and Matic Vesel returned to Slovenia.
Most of the uproar surrounded Smith, this state’s Player of the Year at Edwardsville, and Underwood’s first prize recruit. Smith was simply a “non-fit” in Underwood’s defense-oriented system. Underwood’s strong language and persistence left Smith upset at season’s end (he averaged 5.8 points), and his claim of “mistreatment and abuse” influenced the NCAA to allow immediate eligibility, a decision the UI did not dispute.
Smith joined former UI signees Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett at Missouri.
Recruiting mattersUnderwood’s efforts in recruiting Dosunmu that first year were more complicated than most observers realized.
First, the UI had a rocky relationship with the Chicago Public League, having seen Simeon’s Kendrick Nunn and D.J. Williams transfer after the 2016 season while Simeon’s Jaylon Tate was going through four rocky campaigns as the sometimes-starter at point guard.
Morgan Park had emerged as a major in-state power since winning Class 3A titles in 2013 and 2014, and Underwood pulled off a major coup in obtaining a commitment from Dosunmu in 2018. At the same time, Simeon forward Talen Horton-Tucker also hooked on, creating a problem because the two stars had feuded on the AAU circuit, and Dosunmu wavered.
Long story short, Underwood settled on Dosunmu (Horton-Tucker attended Iowa State for one year and is now with the Lakers), allowing Underwood and assistant Chin Coleman to keep close touch with then-Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin and his prize sophomore, Miller.
Also being recruited was Normal West’s 6-9 Francis Okoro, with the same Nigerian background as Dosunmu. Okoro, however, chose Oregon, and has since transferred to Saint Louis.
Having spent the winter of 2020-21 in the headlines, Illinois has taken on a new look in the recruiting whirlwind. Each week of late, previously unreachable prospects have indicated interest. The Illini seem to be No. 1 with 6-6 Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and, with Creighton coach Greg McDermott suspended, may be back in the scramble for 6-3 Bluejays commit TyTy Washington.
Nothing upgrades recruiting like winning. That’s why the winners (in non-pandemic years) keep winning.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.