For more than 100 years — the entire 20th century — Gonzaga University was a mere dot near the Idaho state line ... except for four whirlwind days in 1937 when Bing Crosby created a stir by revisiting his Spokane home.
The popular singer, who also won an Academy Award for “Going My Way” in 1944, held a special place for his alma mater where he competed as a swimmer and baseball player. He made repeat visits and ultimately gave more than $1 million to build Gonzaga’s library.
Neither Crosby nor anyone else in his generation could have imagined that the small Jesuit college would roar through the 21st century as basketball’s version of “America’s team,” an imaginary tag once claimed by football’s Dallas Cowboys.
Nor is this a Cinderella story as long viewed by those in distant time zones.
This carries a firm stamp of permanency, and they’ll continue to draw nationwide attention like Phil Mickelson on the back nine of the PGA.
Where Mark Few’s program once depended heavily on Canadian and other foreign stars to reach NCAA championship games in 2017 and 2021, Gonzaga has now recruited the nation’s top-ranked prep, 7-foot-1 Minnesotan Chet Holmgren, and recently enticed guard Nolan Hickman to change his Kentucky commitment.
Add two stellar additions in Hunter Sallis and Kaden Perry and, according to 247Sports.com, only Michigan has a higher ranked class, this based on the fact that six new Wolverines are on the way.
Making the wrong moveNot only were college fans fooled by the last 20 years, so was Dan Monson.
He coached the Bulldogs on a surprising Elite Eight run in 1999, and promptly signed for more money and less success at Minnesota. He had the world by the tail and didn’t know it, sputtering to 44-68 in Big Ten games at Minnesota, and now with five straight losing seasons at Long Beach State.
Few stepped into Monson’s shoes. And what we perceive today as a persistent run for the title actually took time and some exasperation. No Gonzaga team from 2000 through 2014 won more than two games in the NCAA tournament.
Success during these 15 seasons was largely parochial and based on a lot of runaway championships in the feeble West Coast Conference.
Early exits left NCAA tournament viewers doubtful.
But Gonzaga was building for what we’ve seen since 2015, which is 20 tournament wins alongside the inevitable (if you don’t win it all) six losses.
Building international pipelineTheirs is a route that few programs can copy. They’re slightly closer to Canada than Oregon, and their pickups from the northwoods include Robert Sacre, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Kyle Wiltjer, Brandon Clarke and current member Andrew Nembhard.
Who thought Canadians could excel anywhere but on ice? Well, they can.
Then too, long-time assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, newly hired as Arizona head coach, built productive overseas contacts by placing Gonzaga players in the pro ranks while improving his recruiting position there.
As a result, the years have seen standout additions like France’s Ronny Turiaf, Killian Tillie and Joel Ayayi, Brazil’s J.P. Batista, Poland’s Przemek Karnowski, Germany’s Elias Harris, Lithuania’s Domantas Sabonis and Japan’s Rui Hachimura.
They look, they act, they perform, they are different than any other team.
With the talent came a publicized reputation for playing “anyone anywhere” outside their weak conference slate. It wasn’t always successful in Top-25 confrontations as they were sub-.500 until the last five seasons when they went 19-8 against the nation’s best.
Illinois found itself on Gonzaga’s schedule seven times since 2001, winning five and losing an 85-83 overtime thriller in Chicago in 2010. But Illinois has played Gonzaga just once since 2012, falling 84-78 in Maui in 2018.
Final point: Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Ayayi, who shared stardom alongside Drew Timme on a 31-1 team, are headed for the pros. But their departures won’t disturb Gonzaga’s run. The groundwork constructed via foreign stars has turned the Zags into a powerhouse on the U.S. recruiting trail.
Look for more results like the last six in March Madness play: Elite Eight, Sweet 16, title game, Sweet 16, Elite Eight and a second title game (lost to Baylor April 5). After years of being seen as David, they’ve joined the Goliaths.