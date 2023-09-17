CHAMPAIGN — As longtime Illini fans, we are easily chagrined.
After all, we’re aware that 12 of the last 14 head football coaches were shown the door — all but a retiring Ray Eliot and Texas-bound John Mackovic — for on-field failures or off-field improprieties.
So there must have been a moment after halftime Saturday, as the sub-50,000 turnout began to disappear early into the Memorial Stadium exits, that an ever-confident Bret Bielema pondered the nature of the task he has undertaken. By any standard, it is a tall one.
This doesn’t mean there weren’t some positives. The Illini avoided the penalties that nearly cost them against Toledo, and restructured the defense that was ransacked by Kansas. They offered an impressive level of tenacity, only to see hopes foiled by five turnovers in a 30-13 loss to Penn State.
Glass half-full
But, insofar as we can tell, there’s no one else of No. 7 Penn State’s caliber on the schedule. That means the 1-2 Illini are still in business. Indications are out there that when the other six Big Ten West teams roll around, the Illini still have a shot at attaining the Big Ten championship game berth they narrowly missed last season.
Bielema, of course, can’t afford to look past Florida Atlantic next Saturday (come on out, weather is good and tickets are reported as cheap as $4), but what follows is today’s point: There is increasing jabber about college football someday splintering and re-emerging in two distinct tiers ... separate levels based on performance and TV attractiveness. Well, to be honest, the Western Division of the Big Ten has already established itself as a “second tier.”
In other words, this Illinois team will henceforth be playing opponents of its own level, and defeated five of them last year.
The weakness of this division is one reason the conference’s two-division system is breaking up. It’s lopsided.
Yes, memories remain of the kickoff return by Arrelious Benn (he was here Saturday) in the 2007 defeat of these Pennsylvanians. And Illinois defeated the Nittany Lions twice (2010 and 2014) around the horrific Jerry Sandusky scandal that took down coach Joe Paterno. And again in 2021, Illinois pulled a nine-overtime upset of an eventual 7-6 Penn State team in Bielema’s first season.
Glass half-empty
Upsets happen and always will. But TV marketers can’t project when they are likely to occur, so they prefer to stick with the superior draws whenever possible. When eyeballs swung to Deion Sanders and Colorado this past week, Fox’s pre-game gang rejected their promise to Illinois — a direct insult — and joined the red-hot Coach Prime story.
Fox’s programmers figured they could get away with that against a struggling team. And Illinois didn’t do enough on the field to make them regret it.
As noted earlier, Bielema insisted on greater physicality Saturday, and he was rewarded as star tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. led the way. The Illini requested the opening kickoff, punched out three first downs, missed an open Pat Bryant for a possible touchdown and saw Caleb Griffin’s 47-yarder veer left. The next three possessions resulted in Josh McCray’s lost fumble (first by a running back this season) and two Altmyer interceptions.
The defense forced Penn State to settle for two field goals before the Nittany Lions pounded it in. Then before halftime, as happened at Kansas, the visitors got the ball back with 42 seconds to go and scored, in this case a field goal.
In conclusion
Altmyer threw two more interceptions in the third quarter, turning the final stanza into an opportunity for the reserves. One of the rookie standouts was Simeon’s Malik Elzy, who speared a 19-yard touchdown pass from John Paddock with 4:21 to go.
Final analysis: Penn State was quicker and took advantage of Altmyer misfires, but their quarterback, barely mobile Drew Allar, was 16 for 33 and will need to improve if the Lions are to challenge Michigan and Ohio State.
Illinois has yet to show a productive run game, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry Saturday. Reggie Love III flashed power on his 5-yard TD run but, in some cases, there appeared to be more running room than was attained. This, of course, was probably the result of Penn State’s superior speed and depth as a Tier 1 power.