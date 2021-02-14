Memories ran rampant last weekend when Ayo Dosunmu “went off” with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and played shut-down defense in Illinois’ long-overdue home defeat (75-60) of Wisconsin.
It earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors despite a modest 10-point effort in the previous game at Indiana. Was it a “best ever” performance?
Was it better than his clutch 15-point run in saving Friday’s 77-72 overtime win at Nebraska?
How does it stack up alongside Dave Downey’s 53-point spree in a 103-100 loss at Indiana in 1963? Or Andy Kaufmann’s 46 counters against Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1990? How many sparkling outbursts did Don Freeman have when he averaged 27.8 points in 1966?
We all have our favorites. My rules in choosing today’s Top 12 are (1) this being my 55th year in this slot, we won’t go back beyond 1966, (2) the game must have significance and (3) it must result in an Illini victory.
That said, my apologies to Kiwane Garris. He always seems to get left off when Illini basketball awards are handed out, even though he’s the No. 2 all-time scorer behind Deon Thomas, made a school record 615 free throws — yep, we all remember two he missed against Missouri — and used his playmaking skills to carry and inspire four UI teams as surely as Bruce Douglas and Dee Brown did.
Through the years
We shall proceed chronologically.
Dec. 5, 1966: Rich Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior, responded to racial jeers with 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 98-97 win at No. 3 Kentucky. This stunner sent shockwaves across the Big Ten and nation because Illinois was poised for a run, only to see Jones, center Ron Dunlap and forward Ron Kuberski ruled ineligible and, ultimately, coaches Harry Combes and Howie Braun forced to step down when the “slush fund” scandal became public later that month. Jones played seven years in the ABA and one season with the NBA Nets.
March 7, 1972: Nick Weatherspoon, featuring a high-extension jumper and arms of steel, enjoyed eight 30-plus games as a senior in 1973, but his best may have come earlier when he produced 37 points and 16 rebounds to avenge a February loss to Iowa, 91-84. Spoon’s three-year average of 11.3 rebounds is No. 1 in UI career annals, and his 25-point scoring average in 1973 is No. 3 behind Freeman and Red Kerr (25.3 in 1954).
Feb. 19, 1983: The greatness of Derek Harper was emphasized when he sank all 11 field attempts in a 69-61 defeat of Michigan State. Harper remains arguably the UI’s premier out-court defender, a status he maintained in 16 seasons as a point guard in the NBA.
The Flyin’ Illini take flight
Dec. 19, 1988: Illinois was on the ropes against Missouri when the Dunk-O-Master, Kenny Battle, came to the rescue. The leaping lefty spearheaded the rally with 28 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Illinoisans rate the 87-84 conquest tops in the St. Louis showdown. Three days later, everyone — including sub P.J. Bowman — was red-hot as Illinois rocked LSU 127-100.
March 26, 1989: Nick Anderson’s game-winning shot at Indiana notwithstanding — he had 23 points and nine rebounds on March 5, 1989 — the Illini forward’s most extraordinary outpouring came in the UI’s two greatest back-to-back games in the Big Show in Minneapolis. With Battle ailing, he scored 24 in an 83-69 rout of Louisville, and upped that with nine offensive boards (16 total) and 24 points in an 89-86 defeat of No. 7 Syracuse to carry Illinois to the Final Four. Even though the Illini junior did not receive a spot on the first, second or third AP All-America teams, he was chosen No. 11 in the draft and played 800 games in the NBA.
Jan. 3, 1998: Kevin Turner was actually recruited as an underrated add-on to Bryant Notree (both from Chicago Simeon), but he caught fire as a senior in 1998, peaking with seven treys and 35 points to whip Bob Knight’s Hoosiers, 74-72. That kicked off a Big Ten title run under Lon Kruger. Turner tuned up for that Big Ten opener with 32 points in a 74-69 loss to UCLA four days earlier.
Turning the page to Y2K
Dec. 9, 2000: Down 42-21 to No. 7 Seton Hall at home, the rallying Illini rode the shoulders of Frank Williams to a remarkable comeback. He posted 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the 87-79 overtime win. Later in the Sweet 16, he stunned Kansas with a 30-point spree in a breezy 80-64 romp. Williams was the Big Ten Player of the Year the following season.
March 1, 2003: Brian Cook played 37 minutes and to near exhaustion — fluids were administered afterwards — in a stirring 82-79 triumph at Michigan. He had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists, topping his 30-point effort in an earlier 67-60 win over the Wolverines.
March 21, 2004: Disrespected by jabbering Cincinnati players in the hallway at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Deron Williams drained his first seven shots as Illinois advanced to the 2004 NCAA regional with a 92-68 win. He had 31 points and seven assists. Don’t ask how this performance could top his show against Arizona a year later when Illinois trailed 75-60 with 4 minutes to go. Williams drained a trey to tie it 80-80 and capped the greatest tournament rally in Illinois history with two overtime treys in a 90-89 verdict.
In more recent times
Jan. 5, 2006: Dee Brown was a pain in Tom Izzo’s neck. As a senior, he sank seven treys in a 60-50 defeat of Michigan State, bringing the home winning streak to 30 and lifting the UI to No. 6 nationally with a 15-0 record. A promising season ended abruptly in a second-round NCAA tournament loss to Washington, and the Illini display just two NCAA tournament wins in the 14 ensuing seasons.
Jan. 10, 2012: Brandon Paul was off the charts after an early bench stint against No. 5 Ohio State. He went 8 of 10 from the arc and 13 of 15 on free throws in a 43-point, eight-rebound burst leading to a 79-74 upset. Illinois lost 12 of 14 games from that point, ending the Bruce Weber era.
Feb. 6, 2021: And then there’s Dosunmu, exploding from a foul-troubled downer at Indiana to bamboozle the Badgers on both ends of the court. As it was reported, he actually called his triple-double beforehand. It was the best in a long list of game-saving performances by the Illini junior but if you think Friday’s explosion was better, no argument here.