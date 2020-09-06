Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.