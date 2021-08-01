We are left to ponder ... what was it that NBA coaches and scouts did not like about Ayo Dosunmu?
How could the Illini’s first-team All-American, in heading up a Big Ten tournament champion and No. 1 NCAA seed, tumble to No. 38 in the NBA draft?
Oh, it’s not all bad.
The Chicago Bulls need backcourt help alongside 27-point scorer Zach LaVine. Dosunmu missed the NBA’s guaranteed first-round contract but, as the lone Bulls pick, he still stands to land a seven-figure deal.
He might not be the elite point guard that the Bulls need in the immediate future, but he will have a better opportunity for playing time in Chicago than other locations.
But there’s something we aren’t seeing here.
After Atlanta took Jalen Johnson at No. 20 — he who quit Duke at midseason to “prepare for the draft” — those passing on Dosunmu (without recognizing some trades) were the Knicks (twice), Lakers, Rockets (twice), Clippers, Nuggets, Nets, 76ers, Suns, Jazz, Bucks, Magic, Thunder (twice), Pelicans and Pistons.
Relatively unknown players from Ohio, VCU and Loyola (Md.) slipped in ahead of him.
First, the questionsWe must guess at what NBA brass was thinking. Presumably ...
➜ They’re not sold on his three-point shooting, putting more stock in his 29.6 percent rate as a sophomore than his 39 percent accuracy as a junior.
➜ They recognize his open-court explosiveness but are concerned about his half-court and mid-range effectiveness. His versatility works against him because the pros question his best position.
➜ The NBA likes to gamble on on-the-come teenagers. Dosunmu will turn 22 years old in January.
➜ Since his worst performance in the last two seasons came at an inopportune time, uncertainties grew from the 71-58 loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament this past March. Wearing a black mask as a reminder of the nose injury sustained at Michigan State, he produced just nine points and was burned on defense.
➜ The Big Ten, rated tops throughout the season, had a miserable conclusion and lost respect. Michigan’s Franz Wagner was the league’s only first-round pick Thursday, and even that remains a mystery. Wagner barely made second-team All-Big Ten honors, went 1 for 9 in the 76-53 loss to Illinois, converted one field goal during Michigan’s final 51-49 loss to UCLA and showed 1 for 12 on three-pointers in three NCAA tournament games to finish at 32.5 percent for the season. You figure it out.
Now the positivesMany positive aspects about Dosunmu are abundant that NBA brass didn’t seem to recognize.
➜ No player in Illini history converted as many clutch baskets in the final moments of toss-up games. There is no more important characteristic than response to pressure, and some of us were weighing Dosunmu against the UI’s all-time greats. There remains no clear choice as to who might deserve the statue as No. 1.
➜ Whereas most elite preps join “winning programs,” Dosunmu boarded an Illini team that had managed just two NCAA tournament victories since 2006. This says a great deal about his personality. Also, he took coaching, gained strength with a willing work ethic and improved dramatically from one year to the next. There were no personal misgivings.
➜ His physical measurables are good and his vertical is impressive, indicating rebounding and defensive prowess that should stack up.
➜ What happened against Loyola was out of character. He is only the second Illini to average 20 points in 30 years (Brian Cook was the other), and his versatility was evident in two seldom-accomplished triple doubles.
Bulls’ breakdownOther than the 6-foot-6 LaVine, listed as a guard/forward, the 31-41 Bulls had one guard average double figures last season: Coby White at 15.1. And White, a No. 7 pick out of North Carolina in 2019, must recover from labrum surgery to be ready for next season.
As the Bulls’ lone draftee, Dosunmu will be given every chance to crack the backcourt rotation. But it must be noted that, prior to the start of the last season, 45 percent of the NBA roster had spent some time in the G League, and that includes 20.4 scorer Khris Middleton of the champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Coming in 38th in the draft might indicate Dosunmu needs seasoning.
But the combination of Bulls’ needs and his established versatility indicate he’ll receive ample opportunities in his home city.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.