CHAMPAIGN — The disarming president, John F. Kennedy, noted on the birth of his son, “We’ll know more later.”
This is chalked alongside “we’ll see” as the least revealing comments on any subject ... two words that sports analysts should be fined for using.
So, yes, predictions are dangerous, but let’s climb out onto that shaky limb today. While all eyes are on Chase Brown and his Illinois record of five straight 100-yard rushing efforts, it must be reported that all aspects of the Illini passing game are on the ascendance.
These are areas at which Illinois has NOT been particularly adept at for most of this short century. Pass protection in past years has been viewed as so-so, aerial accuracy below average and secondary defense customarily porous.
Passing fancyIs this a new era? The naked eye, coupled with as-yet insufficient statistics, allows for the following. Take a deep breath:
(1) Defensively, Illinois has a better interior pass rush and a stickier secondary than we’ve seen in 30 years. Four early opponents, including a Virginia slinger (Brennan Armstrong) who threw for 6,566 yards the last two seasons, are completing just 41.6 percent of their passes against Illinois.
(2) With wide receivers Pat Bryant and Isaiah Williams each topping 100 receiving yards on Thursday night, quarterback Tommy DeVito hit 23 of 31 passes in three quarters of the 31-0 rout of a Chattanooga team that is probably better than FBS members like Connecticut and Colorado.
Despite some drops at Indiana, DeVito is connecting at a 68.8-percent rate that, while stacked October defenses will certainly bring this down, currently betters the all-time single-season record of 66.7 percent by Nathan Scheelhaase in 2013. For the record, Oklahoma State transfer Wes Lunt completed 57.7 percent during three seasons from 2014-16, and Michigan transfer Brandon Peters hit on 53.8 percent from 2019-21.
Starting up frontIn terms of mobility and quickness at 300 pounds, we haven’t seen a duo like Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. at Illinois recently.
Of 60 Illini drafted by the NFL in the past 30 years, only four were interior defensive linemen. And with Josh Brent sidetracked by a charge of intoxication manslaughter in 2012 (he was found guilty in 2014), only two had extended NFL careers: Corey Liuget and Akeem Spence.
Illinois had no active interior linemen on NFL rosters last weekend. Furthermore, look how hard it is for Illinois to locate standouts like Newton and Randolph out of high school.
From the 2019 class: No defensive tackles until Randolph, then a 250-pound defensive end, was moved.
From 2020: With high schoolers Tre’Von Riggins, Cooper Davis and Moses Okpala long gone, Newton is the only defensive tackle remaining (Evan Kirts has since been moved from offense).
From 2021: No tackles in that class, but Sedarius McConnell has since been moved from defensive end.
From 2022: No freshman defensive tackles.
From 2023: No defensive tackles in the budding class after Jamarrion Harkless de-committed and has since pledged to Auburn.
Early returns encouragingDon’t dare ask where Illinois will stand next year if Newton and/or Randolph turn pro.
But this isn’t about 2023, when Bret Bielema will face a huge rebuilding task. This is about 2022, with the 3-1 Illini fresh off a 31-0 triumph that showed eight tackles for loss and what seemed like more than nine “QB pressures” on the official stats.
It’s doubtful Eastern Michigan transfer Preston Hutchinson has ever found himself so frequently on his backside as he did with the ferocious penetration from the Randolph-Newton duo and the fast-rising edge rushers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas, the latter a freshman with Simeon Rice skills, only bigger.
This up-front performance, coupled with a crackling 11-man unit that has allowed just 305 rushing yards in four games, is the most striking aspect of Bielema’s second edition.
But then, of course, we’ll know more later.