A confirmed curmudgeon, 77-year-old Jim Boeheim enters his ninth consecutive non-contending basketball season in the ACC.
A weak 9-11 last year. No sons pumping jumpers with Buddy and Jim gone. If he wasn’t desperate, he wouldn’t be working on man-to-man principles after decades riding the zone.
But he’s suddenly significant to Illinois and the Big Ten these days. First, on Nov. 29 his Orange provide the Illini with their only nonconference home opponent from the Power Five ranks. Second, he hit the Big Ten and Illinois between the eyes with a recent comment.
“You can say all you want about the Big Ten,” Boeheim said at ACC media days earlier this month. “They sucked in the (NCAA) tournament. So, to me, that’s what they did. I don’t care what they did in the regular season. They beat themselves.”
Long drought
Not that we hadn’t noticed. Rated the top conference in the country, the Big Ten sent nine teams into the NCAA tournament and finished 9-9, with only Purdue and Michigan briefly entering the Sweet 16.
Nor was this a one-year phenomenon. The Big Ten has recently fallen short of expectations, going without a title since Michigan State in 2000 (unless you count late arrival Maryland in 2002).
Connecticut shows championships in 1999, 2011 and 2014. Boeheim’s Orange won in 2003.Since then, Florida ruled back-to-back, Villanova captured a pair and Virginia and Baylor drew recent honors. And we haven’t even mentioned the blue-blood programs.
Boeheim can speak to this because, even as he was suspended for nine games in the 2015-16 season and his team finished ninth in the ACC, they reached the Final Four. And his mediocre 18-10 team two years ago overachieved to make the Sweet 16.
So if scandals cost him 101 vacated wins through his long career, he can make his point, which is: The season can have its high points, but nothing matches the NCAA tournament. And millions of bracket-filling fans agree.
A down year?
Big Ten shortfalls are reflected in the recent Associated Press preseason poll, which finds the conference without a Top 10 team for the first time since 1977.
Indiana, returning most of its starters from a 9-11 conference team, checks in at No. 13 with Michigan 22nd and Illinois 23rd.
Michigan State, owning eight Final Fours under Tom Izzo, is not considered a threat after he lost his top three scorers (Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham, Max Christie) and disdained the transfer portal.
The Hoosiers, with five NCAA titles, haven’t reached the Final Four in 20 years. And Purdue, with 10 Big Ten titles since 1981 under Gene Keady and Matt Painter, hasn’t seen the Final Four in 42 years.
Painter spoke to this at the Big Ten media days in Minneapolis.
“I thought we should have won (against St. Peters) and we didn’t,” he said of his team’s loss in the Sweet 16. “Position-less basketball causes us defensive problems. Who you are when the wheels come off is who you are.
“We’ve lost talent (Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, etc.) but we still have one of the best front lines. Point guard may go through committee. That is our question.”
Eye on the Illini
The entire Big Ten has questions.
Illinois, reeling from NCAA tourney setbacks at the hands of Loyola Chicago and Houston, is minus its top five scorers including All-American Kofi Cockburn (reportedly planning to play professionally in Japan).
Coach Brad Underwood noted — in producing the Big Ten’s best three-year record (44-16; Iowa next at 41-23) — a culture has been set.
It’s that culture, coupled with name, image and likeness efforts, that attracted transfers Terrance Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.
This is an athletic, confident group, but there may be some bruised egos after Saturday’s “secret” scrimmage against NCAA champion Kansas. We’ll soon see if these Illini can resolve two major uncertainties: (1) perimeter shooting and (2) chemistry.
Coleman Hawkins returns to tackle new defensive duties on the block. He was a starter in 14 of 33 games last year and shot 29 percent on three-pointers. Shannon and Mayer, both noted for their defensive skills, show career marks of 35.1 percent and 34.5 percent on treys at Texas Tech and Baylor, respectively.
Both averaged around 10-11 points per game last season.
Somebody has to take over. Somebody has to lead the way for a position-less operation that will miss Cockburn.
A ranking of No. 23 could be too high, or far too low. We might not have a clear view until January ... or when it really matters in March.