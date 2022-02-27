March, that magical all-basketball month, arrives with a thud Tuesday, just in time for us to pick at the scabs oozing from four laborious months.
Everybody has flaws. No one is undefeated. Gonzaga is No. 1 but forever a mystery because the Bulldogs play such a weak conference schedule. The Big Ten has risen since Christmas-time downgrades, chiefly on the wings of an incredible core of fast-rising NBA-level stars.
Of whom, it must be reported, the Illini seemingly have none ... at least none who have NBA scouts licking their chops.
We’re talking about rangy dribble penetrators like Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and, fresh in our minds, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham.
Let’s go to the rankings
Ohio State racked 50 points in the second half Thursday to repel rallying Illinois, 86-83 ... 27 made field goals with a grand total of seven assists.
Just serve the ball to Liddell or Branham and clear out ... get out of the way. It’s near impossible to guard either of them 1-on-1, a fact emphasized here because Brad Underwood has no guard-forward with their skills.
The most complete mock draft in late February compiles the opinions of eight evaluators representing the NBA Big Board, Sam Vecenie and six others. Ivey is No. 4, Davis No. 6 and Murray No. 8, and an additional 11 Big Ten athletes are ranked ahead of the UI’s Kofi Cockburn at No. 88 (only 60 are drafted).
Those 14 standouts don’t include Branham, a mistake scouts will soon correct after watching the 6-5 freshman go for 22, 27 and 31 points in his last three games.
Man in the middle
The reasons why Cockburn is spurned by NBA scouts were evident Thursday.
As in the recent losses to Purdue and Rutgers, his efforts were neutralized by opposing centers (always with double-teaming help). With Cockburn hanging back, OSU’s Kyle Young stepped out early for two unguarded treys to kick off his 18-point, 7-rebound night.
With post play resembling Sumo wrestling — can’t blame a frustrated Underwood for getting tossed; but no ref can judge this heavyweight jostling — Cockburn never found his bump-affected shooting touch, and the Illini were minus 19 points in his 24 minutes on the court (he fouled out).
His level of exasperation, bordering on anger, is becoming more apparent with each game.
The Illini’s small lineup made the strongest run when he was on the bench, falling short despite Alfonso Plummer’s record-tying eight treys.
Exposing their flaws
Okay, with Michigan on tap in Ann Arbor at 1 p.m. on Sunday, what are the flaws that Underwood must deal with?
(1) Defense! In the last two games, Illinois gave up 52 second-half points to Michigan State and 50 to Ohio State.
Opponents keep bringing out their centers on high-ball screens that force Cockburn where he is less effective, thereby offering opponents mid-range jumpers that have been called “the worst shot in basketball.”
Ohio State was deadly with these jumpers, and carried a 74-58 lead into the last six minutes despite Plummer’s three-point barrage. With Cockburn, it won’t work to switch on top because it would allow the opposing center to roll into the lane against an Illini guard. Perhaps he is too lumbering to hedge, and is coached not to.
When MSU’s Ty Walker was asked about his late-game jump-shooting streak last weekend, he said: “Other teams won’t defend the pick-and-roll the way Illinois does.”
The Iowa strategy that felled OSU 75-62 on Feb. 19 was a zone that sparked a 17-4 second-half run. Michigan also mixes a zone with man-to-man coverage, sometimes changing in mid-possession.
Illinois could keep Cockburn near the basket with a zone but Underwood remains a strong advocate for a man-to-man system that has worked for him in the past.
(2) Curbelo! It now appears that the sophomore guard will get “sixth-man” minutes but in more of a secondary role than was anticipated before his ailments. He had one turnover and three assists in 18 minutes on Thursday night, which is a step in the right direction. But a great deal more had been expected.
(3) Three-point shooting! As a committed arc-shooting team (25 attempts per game), Illinois must live with inevitable inconsistencies.
Plummer was 0 for 7 on treys in two previous road games during which the team fell below 30 percent, and then went a blistering 8 for 10 on Thursday night. Jacob Grandison was in a three-game, 2-for-13 slump before going 6 for 10 against MSU, then 2 for 6 versus Ohio State.
Trent Frazier is 22 for 77 (28.6 percent) on treys in his last 12 games.
Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament games will be played elsewhere, and the Illini are shooting an unacceptable 32 percent from the arc in their last seven road trips.
Illinois could get win No. 20 at Michigan — 20 wins before March 1 is always good — but evidence has accumulated on how unpredictable March can be.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com