Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.
Furrowed brows and bit lips extend beyond mere unhappiness swirling in college athletic circles. Everyone except a few new millionaire players has something to grumble about.
Basketball coaches proclaim their displeasure as nearly 1,800 men and 1,000-plus women enter the transfer portal, a hellstorm that encourages rampant cheating, robs smaller schools of their best players and shakes up rosters from coast to coast.
It has ignited a ruthless playground where Hunter Dickinson, who left Michigan saying he was underpaid (under $100,000), is reportedly promised $2 million for each of the next two years at Kansas.
Since Kentucky and Georgetown reportedly offered him similar one-year amounts, it reminds elite athletes how the bidding balloons when multiple teams show an interest.
At the same time, several hundred players will get caught without a seat in this battle of musical chairs. And some NBA draftees barely outside the top 30 or 40 — the borderline where Illini Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. may fall — will surely find themselves in the G-League if they are squeezed off NBA rosters
Conference realignment
Look around.
Atlantic Coast Commissioner Jim Phillips quelled a near-uprising with Florida State and Clemson bringing five other members into a collective effort to challenge (1) a 20-year TV contract with ESPN that requires a $120 million buyout through 2036 and (2) equality in the distributions.
Clemson points to its football brand as attracting more TV eyeballs, and Phillips has apparently agreed to a new model providing a bigger piece of ACC distributions for football and basketball playoff teams beginning next year.
UCLA followers have never been completely happy with the Bruins’ departure from the Pac-12, leaving sister school Cal in its wake and, with Southern California alongside, creating havoc within the conference.
Meanwhile, Washington and Oregon have done everything possible to attract Big Ten interest, a move that would shatter the shaky Pac-12 and cause great consternation at Washington State and Oregon State.
UI Chancellor Robert Jones, who heads the Big Ten council, indicates no additions are on the immediate horizon.
At the same time, Arizona and Arizona State are in a quandary, waiting to compare the long-overdue Pac-12 TV contract with what the Big 12 will have to offer as Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida join the conference this fall while Texas and Oklahoma remain for one last season. And then there’s Colorado ...
Scheduling matters
Despite repeated efforts at multiple meetings, Big Ten leaders have been unable to resolve a football schedule when USC and UCLA come aboard in 2024.
And there will be more grumbling when the 16-team conference drops football divisions and becomes a huge mass with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC likely dominating.
This is particularly hurtful for those in this year’s Western Division like Illinois, which will be facing heavy odds in a too-large conference against national powerhouses. A 16-team Big Ten setup might help the powers in gaining slots in a 12-team national playoff but, realistically, this is not beneficial to programs like Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue and Minnesota.
As for non-revenue sports, it’s anyone’s guess how scheduling will bring together USC and UCLA on one coast and Maryland and Rutgers on the other.
Court’s in session
And then there’s the NCAA. Every time you look up, the governing body is getting whacked in the courts. And red lights are flashing just ahead.
(1) After the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in the Alston case, which led to the UI athletic department handing out a $5,890 education-related stipend to athletes, there is now a case calling for retroactive distributions dating to 2018. Huh?
(2) As illogical as it sounds, the retroactive idea is also in play for name, image and likeness pay back to 2016 ...which is before anyone ever heard of NIL.
(3) Johnson v. NCAA is the scary one calling for athletes to be adjudicated as employees, requiring minimum pay, overtime and whatever. This would be a game changer and bank breaker.
(4) A California lawmaker proposal would require schools to share revenue with athletes. Also in California, the National Labor Relations Board is complaining that USC athletes should be treated as employees. If passed, as we saw before, other states would surely follow.
While these and other cases work their way through the courts, new NCAA president Charlie Baker is looking to Congress to step in and bolster a system that is nearing the cliff. Congress hasn’t been particularly adept at anything lately, but stands as the last hope to put a smile back on stressed faces.