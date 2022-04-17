The problem with having opinions — and openly expressing them — is that they often crumble like Tate cookies in the sun.
So what follows will be an admission of a few of my failed visions.
(1) Readjusted viewSeeing all the new athletic buildings rising at the height of the pandemic created a concern that UI athletic director Josh Whitman might be overextending the department into unpayable debt.
First, the good news: Whitman and Howard Milton have topped the $300 million fundraising goal (it’s at $309 million) over the past six-year period. Money is rolling in.
Second, based on committed donations, Whitman says the $40 million Ubben Basketball Complex expansion will be fully paid within six years — including a university loan — based on pledged donations.
Third, the Navigate team has released a projection of Big Ten media distributions that will blow your mind: $57 million for the Illini in 2022, a new contract bringing $73 million from multiple sources in 2024, the expanded football playoff expanding it to $86 million in 2026, and then $91.8 million in 2028.
My, how you’ve grown. The entire DIA budget in the 1972-73 school year was $2.4 million, nearly tripled to $6.3 million by 1982-83, doubled that by 1987-88 ($12.8 million), nearly doubled it again by 1996-97 ($24 million), and doubled that by 2005 ($48 million). In other words, the Big Ten distribution for Illinois in 2028 is projected to be nearly double the entire DIA budget in 2005.
Of course, bumps in the road can happen.
A bill sits on the governor’s desk that will allow Milton’s fundraising department to work directly on arranging name, image and likeness opportunities for players.
This will surely impact money funneling to the department. And in this changing world, is it possible that players will someday be allowed to earn five- and six-figure salaries directly from the DIA?
Then too, warnings abound that the current media revenue model might erode, what with cable and satellite TV subscriptions reportedly dropping 25 percent between 2017 and 2021. It’s no secret the rise in home TV costs encourages inflation-pressed viewers to ponder cheaper alternatives.
And there is always the possibility of another pandemic.
But all things considered, my fretting about DIA insolvency was overdone. An annual facilities debt service of $19M seems easily doable.
(2) Think againWhen Bret Bielema arrived, my projection was that he’d have a better chance in 2021 than in 2022 when all those seniors were gone, leaving holes in both lines, quarterback and more positions.
Methinks these fears were overstated. Sure, Illinois will be an underdog against Wisconsin and Iowa in early October, and against talented Michigan State and Michigan squads in November. Those four were a combined 42-12 last year and haven’t lost anything.
But this Illinois team, barring key losses to injury, appears to have filled critical slots. Looking back, the Illini defense under Ryan Walters was better than projected in 2021, the last nine foes averaging just 18 points per game.
Defensive ends Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes have the required size and athleticism and, if they step up, the defensive unit should hit the ground running against Wyoming on Aug. 27 in Champaign. Lots of experience there and featuring two all-star tackles in Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.
But my new optimism revolves around the running game with Chase Brown and Josh McCray heading a deep corps of ball carriers, with Luke Ford returning as a quality blocker at tight end, and the offensive line taking shape with the surprise return of Alex Palczewski, the development of previously injured Jordan Slaughter and the addition of junior-college All-American Isaiah Adams.
Interesting note: Of my projected 22 starters, no fewer than 18 were recruited by Lovie Smith.
(3) Wake up, LorenDeeply committed to the college version, it took too long for me to realize that the foreign influence has uplifted the NBA into an unimagined level of basketball prowess.
Outsized American-born superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, with their combined one season in college (Durant at Texas), are witnessing successors from various points around the globe.
Examples: Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-11 Greek Freak, averaged 29.9 points for Milwaukee this season. The 76ers’ Joel Embiid, a 7-foot Cameroon product, topped that at 30.6. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (28.4) is a Slovenian who played for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. Denver’s 6-11 Nikola Jokic (27.1) hails from Serbia.
When MVP votes are counted, you’ll see these names at or near the top. And with 109 international players arriving from 39 countries, the NBA is no longer so dependent on its collegiate “minor league,” and the performance level — particularly the shot making — is astonishing. Six individuals topped 50 points in March alone.
You’ll see this in the playoffs if you tune in. It’s a whole different level. My bad for not recognizing this sooner.
(4) Uncertain armsFor years, the St. Louis Cardinals received my approval by protecting their young arms (in trade offers) because, face it, the teams that develop the best pitchers usually win.
And each year, it seems, the Redbirds’ master plan fizzles. The outset of every year finds one (or more) of these strong-armed prizes disabled, most recently Jack Flaherty.
So who’s in the starting rotation? We begin with 40-year-old Adam Wainwright. Next is Miles Mikolas, who returned from his sojourn in Japan to go 18-4 in 2018, but then 9-14 in 2019 and a brief 2-3 last year after missing all of 2020’s abbreviated season with an arm injury. He is 33.
Then comes lefty Steven Matz, who went 31-41 in six years with the Mets before a more impressive 14-7 at Toronto last year. He’s 30.
The other starters are Dakota Hudson, one of those promising young arms whose latest W-L audits are 3-2 and 1-0 in two injury-marred seasons. And finally, the fifth spot goes to flashy Cardinal reliever Jordan Hicks, who threw 28 2/3 innings in 2019, none in 2020 and 10 in 2021.
So the grand Cardinal way, which seemed so well-planned, isn’t working out the way they expected. Redbird relievers better be ready for heavy duty.