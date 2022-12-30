Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had no choice. Even if he fell to the 30th pick in the NFL draft — he’ll probably go higher — the value of his four-year contract would reach approximately $13 million.
Sure-fire Illini draftees Devon Witherspoon and the Brown brothers, Chase and Sydney, might not be drafted as high as Levis, but their considerations are the same. The opportunity is too great, and preparation for the NFL combine too critical, to risk injury in a game that doesn’t really count.
So here we are, Illinois tackling Mississippi State on Monday without key members of an 8-4 team. Similarly, both Kentucky and Iowa are minus their regular quarterbacks (among others) in Saturday’s Music City Bowl.
Meanwhile, Purdue has become more than a two-touchdown underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl after three major playmakers opted out in anticipation of mid- or late-round draft selections: quarterback Aidan O’Connell (3,490 yards, 22 TDs), wide receiver Charlie Jones (110 receptions) and tight end Payne Durham (56 receptions).
It’s a new world. Today’s superstars, seeing an opportunity to jump to millionaire status in the late-April draft, are avoiding injury risks in what some call “exhibitions.”
With these opt-outs and pre-bowl transfers occurring from coast to coast, where do we go from here? What happens to all those lesser bowls, some of them attracting 6-6 and even 5-7 teams, when the 12-team playoff kicks off in 2024? Will warm climates be enough to attract fans? Will schools be willing to lose money in order to participate?
Back in the dayFirst, a history lesson.
The Rose Bowl, which honored Navy’s George Halas as MVP in 1919, actually featured chariot races from 1904 through 1915. Football was dropped, apparently because Cal, having been invited, elected not to play Wisconsin in 1903.
The Granddaddy of Them All was the lone bowl game for two more decades until the Sugar, Orange, and Sun Bowls popped up in 1935. Then came the Cotton Bowl in 1937.
The Rose Bowl became essentially a “championship game” for Midwesterners when the Big Nine joined the Pacific Coast League in a pact that exists to this day. Illinois was the first winner of this series, 45-14, against UCLA on Jan. 1, 1947.
At the time and up through 1997, the national champion was determined by media vote, the Illini’s first Rose Bowl champs finishing fifth behind Notre Dame.
Roses are redFive years later, I rode a train jam-packed with Illinoisans to Pasadena, and have lasting memories of Illinois, trailing Stanford 7-6, rallying after Stan Wallace’s third-quarter interception to win 40-7. The Illini scored 27 fourth-quarter points with Tolono’s Rocky Ryan garnering the last touchdown. Mattoon’s Bill Tate earned MVP honors in the first nationally televised game (in color).
Illini fans were never more jubilant. Two Rose Bowl runaways so close together. We were still on a high with J.C. Caroline & Co. two years later, and couldn’t have been more disappointed when Michigan State, a new conference member, received the favorable league vote after tying Illinois for the Big Ten title.
This was a period in which the league’s directors, in case of ties, looked with disfavor on the last team that had gone to Pasadena. It was a time of great balance in the conference, all 10 members attending the Rose Bowl at least once between 1947 and 1968.
That soon changed as the conference became known as the Big 2, Little 8, with Ohio State and Michigan dominating. Those two have won or shared 47 Big Ten titles since 1970. And it was precisely because the loser of their season-ending game couldn’t attend a bowl that pressure was placed and, after the 1974 season, the Tournament of Roses agreed to allow other members to play in other bowl games.
Checking the listWhat of the future? Imagine how tradition is deformed when the 12-team playoffs begin in 2024 with four on-campus games.
The four losers will be eliminated from bowl trips while the other eight engage in quarterfinals, semifinals and a championship game at alternating bowl sites.
Change is coming, and that would include the Big Ten eventually ending some of its 10 full or partial arrangements with bowls. But while many view the future with doom and gloom, there are other considerations.
- The TV networks have Christmastime and New Year’s slots to fill, and have profited by the expansion of bowls with ratings better than expected in some cases. All but two bowls generated a million viewers last year.
- For all the opt-outs, most athletes want to compete. Group of Five and lesser NCAA divisions participate in bowls, and NAIA teams conduct a 16-team playoff. Mark it down: Players like to play, even if they exist in a non-NFL culture. And they are not adverse to warm weather.
- Enthusiastic fans are always looking for travel opportunities and the aura of a bowl city.
- Hotels and restaurants in the hosting communities benefit from the influx of fans, even if the number is only in the hundreds.
- Many coaches see the extra practices and the bowl trip as an attraction for recruits and a foundation for the coming season, rather than a conclusion to the past season.
Bowl benefits?Consider further that bowl sites have doubled since 2000 with 21 coming aboard while 10 others, including Chicago, St. Louis and Ireland, have seen their proposals rebuffed. The hosts are growing, not diminishing.
Yes, the looming 12-team playoff will have a detrimental impact on the “exhibitions.” And like the NCAA basketball tournament, which exploded from eight NCAA teams in 1939 to 68 today, that football playoff number could grow over time.
But somehow, while costly to the athletic departments, these lesser bowls have made it work to the benefit of hosts and visitors, and we shouldn’t be surprised if this American tradition doesn’t continue.
After spending eight of the last 10 years on the sideline, Illini supporters look forward to the Tampa excursion, and it’ll be well received regardless of how many opt-outs and non-attendees miss the Illini-Bulldogs showdown.