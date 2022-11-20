Attracting a national audience on two fronts this weekend, the Illini missed an all-time parlay by nine seconds Saturday.
Imagine beating UCLA in basketball and, hours later, the winningest team in football, Michigan ... a disliked former “rival” that has won 45 of 51 — with two ties as well — in the series since 1959.
Surely, to complete this 1-2 punch, it would be unrivaled in Illinois history. With fans still celebrating Terrence Shannon’s 8 for 9 three-point shooting that felled the Bruins 79-70 in Las Vegas on Friday night, Bret Bielema’s forces fought No. 3 Michigan to the bitter end before falling 19-17 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
After a slow start, the Illinois defense was grittier than ever and the nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown, rattled off 140 yards and two touchdowns, while Tommy DeVito completed 21 of 30 passes.
However, the stats didn’t matter as Michigan’s Jake Moody booted three fourth-quarter field goals, including his game-winning 35-yarder with just nine seconds left on the clock.
Run with itThis was a week of uncertainty for Bielema, who joined the travel party after learning that his beloved mother, Marilyn Bielema, had passed away unexpectedly.
And also for Brown, who “lived in the training room” and indicated at midweek that he would be sufficiently recovered from a sprained ankle.
Brown grew increasingly strong Saturday as he accumulated 37 yards on Illinois’ first TD drive and then broke a 37-yard run to put Illinois
ahead, 17-10, at the end of the third quarter.
His counterpart, Blake Corum, reeled off 103 yards in the first half but fumbled on a hard hit before halftime and made only a brief appearance thereafter.
Michigan rushed for just 48 yards after the break, 18 of it by quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Close, but not enoughWas this a typical “trap game” with Ohio State around the corner? Of course it was. Michiganders “look ahead” throughout the year regardless of who they play in the 11th game. In November, that’s all they talk about.
It’s an annual setup for trouble that few take advantage of. But the Illini defense returned to October form on this windy, 30-degree day. And a Michigan powerhouse averaging 41.4 points was held to a single first-possession touchdown ... and those four field goals after reaching the Illini 28, 23, 15 and 17.
If there is lingering regret, it is that Illinois had the ball with 3:19 left and appeared to turn conservative while Michigan, with three timeouts and an aiding wind, stacked the line without losing much time. Michigan regained possession at midfield and, when Devon Witherspoon drew the game’s lone pass interference penalty, Michigan reached the Illinois 22-yard line and needed only to set up the kick.
Bielema expressed anger afterwards without being specific on the questionable calls.
It was the Illini’s eighth loss by eight points or less in his two seasons.
Back to hoopsFriday night’s Illini basketball triumph was two games in one. Seemingly awestruck and overhyped in the frenzied beginning of their first competitive game away from Champaign, the Illini committed 15 turnovers in the first 21 minutes against UCLA at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Coach Brad Underwood called time in the first minute of the second half, and inserted freshman Sencire Harris for the first time.
Suddenly the momentum changed. In an early season marked by stunning upsets and surprises from coast to coast — earlier on Friday night in Las Vegas, Virginia had a 30-5 surge to shock Baylor 86-79 — another swing was underway.
Two Harris steals led to layups and a deficit that had reached 44-29 became single figures at 44-36, and the Bruins lost their cool.
Shannon kept burying treys, Dain Dainja worked through a 6 for 6 shooting performance and, with the switching Illinois defense finally limiting the two-man game of Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez, rookies Skyy Clark and Harris converted layups for the lead at 55-52. More Shannon three-pointers stamped his bid for National Player of the Week, and the huge Illini following roared as their favorites breezed home.
In facing defense-oriented Virginia at 2 p.m. Sunday, Illinois will have an opportunity to match the football team’s September triumph against the Cavaliers. Coach Tony Bennett’s team stands as the nation’s most overlooked, having won ACC titles in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021 in the same conference with Duke and North Carolina.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.