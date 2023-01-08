CHAMPAIGN — Sometimes cohesion — working together — is best inspired through desperation.
You don’t need me to remind that Brad Underwood’s Illini, off to a 0-3 Big Ten start, were backed into a dark corner Saturday.
All manner of questions reverberated when freshman guard Skyy Clark announced he was taking what might be described as something similar to Iowan Patrick McCaffery’s “anxiety break,” and rumors circulated that Illini senior Matthew Mayer may have injured his ankle in Friday’s practice.
But Mayer turned up as frisky as ever Saturday and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers were the troubled contestant as their best player, 6-9 senior Tyler Wahl, was sidelined by a lingering injury from Tuesday’s 63-60 defeat of Minnesota.
Long-distance shooting
So what happened? Just what you might expect: a reversal of form in a Big Ten that appears more bipolar every day.
Coleman Hawkins, who was 4 for 21 on three-pointers in a five-game stretch that included double-digit losses to Penn State, Missouri and Northwestern (he shot 21.3 percent on three-pointers in the past 13 games), drilled six of nine in a stunning 20-point effort.
Everything looks better when the long shots fall. And this fifth straight defeat of the Badgers swung on an 11-0 spurt after halftime, turning a 32-30 lead into 43-30 via a Terrence Shannon dunk, a Hawkins bomb, Shannon’s only three and another Hawkins three-pointer.
Those 11 points in little more than two minutes cushioned the 79-69 margin as the Illini rolled along, draining 10 of their first 16 arc-shots.
The last six minutes turned into a Badger foul fest, the Illini withstanding the relentless scoring of Chucky Hepburn (22) and Steven Crowl (20) by draining 15 free throws (nine by Shannon) in those final ugly minutes.
Still sorting it out
It was in every way a spirited Illini performance, but accomplished against a weakened Badger team that shot poorly on threes (8 of 29) and free throws (5 of 12), and was limited to essentially a two-man Hepburn-Crowl game without their leading scorer, Wahl.
So this Rubik’s Cube hasn’t been solved yet. While these Illini proved Saturday that, in finding a rhythm in a revived offensive system, they can shoot when the feeling is there, but they haven’t done it on a consistent basis. And while Underwood lauded the Illini defense, it doesn’t speak well that they allowed 20 field goals within six feet (mostly layups and tap-ins).
No, this is still a work in progress. Underwood hasn’t completed the work necessary to mesh divergent groups that has been tasked to continue what Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier started.
Mix and match
This roster reflects the transfer era with players coming and going.
On one hand you have the two experienced Texans, Shannon and Mayer, who made a multi-month stop-off here as a stepping stone to pro ball.
Returning from last season are former subs Hawkins and RJ Melendez, both expected to take leadership roles, which Hawkins has made every effort to handle while Melendez has struggled throughout.
The third are the freshmen, who find themselves engaged in an entirely new venture, leaving Illinois without the ability to match up favorably with the veteran point guards they’re facing game after game.
New starter Sencire Harris is praised for his energy and defense, but got in quick foul trouble at Northwestern and hasn’t scored a point in his last two games. Jayden Epps enjoyed double figures (15) for the fourth straight game but committed four turnovers and was troubled defensively.
Add Dain Dainja to the mix, and more inconsistencies crop up. Scoring is a big part of his game, and he racked 22 points against Bethune-Cookman but was neutralized by 7-foot Matthew Nicholson at Northwestern on Wednesday and managed just 4 points Saturday.
Saturday was a good day, quieting the discontent. The 10-point triumph will allow these Illini to carry stronger belief in themselves at Nebraska on Tuesday night. Just one more “must-win” game.