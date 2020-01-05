Wince: An involuntary reaction in anticipation of distress.
Or, in the case of Illinois football: An instinctive response every time an opposing quarterback drops back to pass. You fear the worst.
That condition reared its ugly head again this past Monday when California sophomore Chase Garbers, representing the Pac-12’s weakest offense, picked the UI secondary apart for 272 yards in a 35-20 decision.
Not only did Garbers complete 22 of 31 passes, but four of Cal’s TD sorties were propelled by 15-yard pass interference penalties.
Thus concluded a season in which Lovie Smith’s overall defense improved from 124th nationally (508 yards) to a more respectable 55th (409 yards), but still stood 10th among the 14 Big Ten members.
And Doug Bucshon of Rivals.com hit a nerve when he pronounced: “The reality that a lot of people don’t want to talk about is that Illinois must hire a defensive coordinator if the program is to take another positive step forward.”
Or put another way: Is Smith too predictable in his scheme, and would he make a change at coordinator if it wasn’t himself?
Losing ground to rivals
The problem is, after witnessing Northwestern’s dominance at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 30 (a 29-10 win by the Wildcats), and in viewing strong bowl performances by Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin — wins over Southern Cal and Auburn, and a 28-27 loss to Oregon — there is little reason to believe the Illini are gaining on West Division leaders, much less the powers in the East.
Remember, Illinois lost seven games, and it would have been nine but for historical rallies against Wisconsin and Michigan State, both of which came so late that their stunned rivals had no time to retaliate. Illinois led for a total of five seconds in those two triumphs.
Awareness of pass defense inefficiencies came Sept. 14 against a 6-7 Eastern Michigan team when Mike Glass completed 23 of 35 with scoring tosses of 26, 54 and 31 yards, and set up the winning field goal with four strikes for 58 yards.
Next came Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez to direct an astounding 674 yards in total offense, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan with three TD passes in a rout and Michigan’s Shea Patterson with yet another field day. Those three foes scored 40 points or more.
Then on Oct. 19 here in Champaign, Wisconsin had become somewhat conservative with a 23-14 lead when two turnovers allowed Illinois to miraculously capitalize. A week later, rain doused the Purdue aerial game, and Illinois rode a four-game win streak that peaked with a 27-3 fourth-quarter outburst to nip Michigan State, 37-34.
Time to shake things up?
Success ended abruptly with Iowa’s Nate Stanley passing for 308 yards in a 19-10 result, and, in a turnabout, Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty spearheaded a 378-yard ground attack. Takeaways, so prominent early, disappeared, with the Illini getting just two in the final three games (they tied for third nationally with 2.2 per game).
Overall, this was not a season in which the head coach should have been pleased with his defensive coordinator. Nor is there a likelihood of defensive improvement in 2020 with the loss of four defensive tackles (including starters Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver), Big Ten tackle leader Dele Harding, starting end Ayo Shogbonyo and explosive safety Stanley Green.
All this said, the possible return of some 28 scholarship seniors plus key additions like tight end Luke Ford and cornerback Marquez Beason should provide greater depth. And early momentum can be expected with a schedule that begins with Illinois State, UConn, Bowling Green and Rutgers.
But if Smith can’t come up with a better pass rush and secondary coverage, if it isn’t his nature to “shake things up,” the last half of the 2020 season won’t be pretty. Not with underdog dates at home versus Minnesota (11-2), Iowa (10-3) and Ohio State (13-1), and trips to Wisconsin and Indiana before the inexplicably weird psychological experience with Northwestern up there.