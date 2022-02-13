Brad Underwood’s Illini host “that team up north” at 1 p.m. on Sunday in a sold-out State Farm Center.
Can’t mention their name. It’s an in-state feud, a high-rivalry basketball skirmish.
Really? Is it really? Does Northwestern rank high on the scale of truly bitter Illini rivals?
OK, maybe from the standpoint of Wildcats’ fans. In football, that is. They’d rather beat Illinois than any other, and they’ve reveled in their 15-7 edge in mostly frigid late-November skirmishes since 2000. They seemingly “get up” for Illinois on the gridiron.
But do Illini fans and players annually reach fever pitch? That’s another question.
What makes a rivalry?Let’s define the required elements of the ultimate rivalry like, as best example, Ohio State vs. Michigan.
There must be (1) geographic considerations, (2) annual games, (3) long-term elements that raise the hackles of both competing fan bases and (4) competitive balance that feeds from football and basketball into everything down to Mumblety-peg.
As we will see going forward, no regular Illinois opponent builds this kind of two-way momentum whereby each considers the other No. 1 in both major sports.
While Chris Collins’ quintet was highly competitive in battling Kofi Cockburn & Co. within 59-56 in Evanston on Jan. 29, the Illini’s overall edge since 1946 — the end of World War II — is 119 wins and 29 losses. Those aren’t numbers around which a true rivalry can be nourished. Sunday’s game is vital to the 2022 Big Ten standings, but lacks the historic context of Buckeyes vs. Wolverines.
Actually, dating to the Red Grange era and for decades leading through the coaching brothers, Bump Elliott at Michigan and Pete Elliott at Illinois, Michigan was the Illini’s most bitter football rival. That’s from the Illinois standpoint.
But it takes two to tango.
Bo Schembechler’s team devastated Illinois during his 1969-89 era, making it an afterthought on a Michigan schedule that featured Ohio State, Michigan State and, more recently, Penn State.
Furthermore, Illinois and Michigan don’t meet in football annually, meeting just twice since Michigan’s 45-0 romp in 2012.
Some Big Ten candidatesMost old-timers believe Indiana has the history to top Iowa as the Illini’s chief basketball rival. But the Hoosiers, dating back to those race-horse days when they split 104-101 and 103-100 games in 1963, and through the heated Bob Knight era, don’t fit the criteria in football.
Simply put, Indiana-Illinois football games were seldom significant, and the teams have met just once since 2013. Besides, the Hoosiers always considered Purdue more important, which is the same way Purdue feels about Indiana.
So who? Wisconsin doesn’t really raise Illini hackles, even as the Badgers have dominated of late with just four football losses to Illinois since 1993 and a 34-22 edge in basketball in those 30 seasons.
Same for Purdue. Win or lose, bitterness hasn’t been associated with it, although fans were always alerted when fiery Gene Keady came to town, just as they are when Michigan State’s Tom Izzo visits. But Purdue and Michigan State wouldn’t rate Illinois as their No. 1 adversary.
Illini searching for rivalWhich brings us to Iowa. The Hawkeyes would rather beat Illinois in basketball than anyone else.
The feud has been lively at times, and especially in the mid-1950s when Iowa’s two Final Four teams featuring Illinois natives Deacon Davis, Sharm Scheuerman, Bill Seaberg and Cool Carl Cain beat out two Illini teams for the Big Ten’s lone NCAA tournament berth ... and then about 30 years ago when Iowa assistant coach Bruce Pearl drew still-bubbling Illini ire by secretly taping Illini recruit Deon Thomas.
Iowa-Illinois football relations became so heated in 1952 — due to a post-game incident after a 33-13 Illini win there — that they didn’t play again until 1967. After that, they met most years until the conference placed them temporarily in opposite divisions through 2013, and Iowa has now won eight straight in the Western Division and 13 of 14, which is a bit lopsided for a super-charged rivalry ... at least until Iowa graduate Bret Bielema can resurrect the Illini football program.
And then there is Missouri. While the Tigers wander lost in the SEC, they have played Illinois every year in basketball since 1983. It is a remarkable series, even as Tigers’ fans waver, but unmatched in football where Illinois is 0-6 since 2002 and the teams haven’t met since 2010 (the series resumes in 2026 in Champaign).
So, in the fullest sense where both fan bases view their opponent as No. 1, something that compares to Michigan-Ohio State or Duke-North Carolina, there is no such rival for Illinois. It’s something you feel, and Indiana is always more concerned about Purdue, while Hawkeye fans become far more charged in football confrontations with Wisconsin and Iowa State.