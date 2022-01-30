A mere generation ago, in a stretch of eight basketball seasons, Illini coaches Lon Kruger (1998), Bill Self (2001 and 2002) and Bruce Weber (2004 and 2005) won or shared five Big Ten championships.
Quite a feat, but I bet you forgot. Or don’t care.
What, after all, is the memory factor for Gus Phan when March Madness leaves him with a form of Alzheimer’s regarding everything that happened prior to the season-ending excitement?
Few will recall that Self’s first Illini team shared the Big Ten title with Michigan State, but thousands will nod in recognition that Sergio McClain, Marcus Griffin, Brian Cook, Robert Archibald, Damir Krupalija and Lucas Johnson fouled out as Lute Olson’s Wildcats attempted 56 free throws in an 87-81 Elite Eight triumph.
And there’s no doubt that 2005 tournament streak through Arizona (overtime thriller) and Louisville to the title-game loss to North Carolina far outweighs the near-perfect 15-1 conference romp.
These games matterSo here we are, engaged in another stirring Big Ten race ... with Rutgers and Indiana fans storming the court after last-ditch upsets of Purdue ... with Northwestern rising from nowhere to stun Michigan State in East Lansing ... with Wisconsin extending two decades of head-scratching success.
We see unexpected results everywhere. And Illinois, now 8-2 atop the conference following Saturday’s too-close-for-comfort 59-56 win at Northwestern, have won its last two games without reaching 60 points.
Every outing is a rock fight, so don’t ask how. Just take ‘em and run, and be thankful Kofi Cockburn is back (22 points on Saturday against the Wildcats).
But these games MUST be important. Why else would Illini athletic director Josh Whitman cause a stir by challenging Big Ten hierarchy for a share of the 2021 title when Illinois finished 16-4 in the league to Michigan’s 14-3 conference record?
More than niceSo I asked Gus: “What would it mean if Illinois won the conference championship?”
His response: “It would be nice.”
Nice? You mean like, maybe, better than not winning it? You mean that these players battle through injuries and COVID-19 and concussions and flu and an exhausting schedule, and surviving all that, it would be “nice” to win it?
Is this important only because it helps to set the seeding for the NCAA shootout?
In truth, the only difference is, when you lose in February, you get to play again. When you lose in mid-March, it’s all over.
National title or bust?Here’s the problem. If the goal is winning the national championship, if that’s how you determine success, all but one program (and the fan base) will be disappointed every year. And the likes of Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Notre Dame, Missouri and many others are stuck with some mild form of depression for the entirety of their lives.
There’s been 82 NCAA tournaments and the aforementioned teams are stuck on zero national titles.
Purdue’s Gene Keady won six Big Ten titles but never reached the Final Four. Is that failure?
Norm Stewart fielded big winners at Missouri, and his successors won 31 games in 2009, and another 30 in 2012, but the Tigers have met rejection when it mattered.
Flying highIllinoisans proclaimed the 1980s belonged to the Illini but, for the record, Lou Henson’s 21 seasons brought just one shared Big Ten title (1984) and a stream of NCAA setbacks, topped by an 83-81 Final Four loss in 1989 to a Michigan team that they had beaten by 12 and 16 points previously.
Oh, and Indiana won the Big Ten that year. So who had the best team in ‘89? Was it Indiana, Michigan or Illinois? For Gus, it’s an easy choice.
Finish a deep third with a 12-6 conference record, be ranked well below the other two, fire your coach before the NCAA tournament begins and storm Seattle: Hail the Victors!
Only one Big Ten team has won the NCAA crown in 32 years since, that being Michigan State in 2000. So even if conference titles are more attainable, are we really supposed to value such success as merely “nice?”