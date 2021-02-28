It shouldn’t be disparaging to All-American candidate Ayo Dosunmu to ignite an internal debate: If Dosunmu is clearly the Illini’s best basketball player this season, is he also most valuable?
Let’s start with an answer: Yes, he certainly is.
But some will say Kofi Cockburn will be more difficult to replace. With Dosunmu nursing a broken nose and missing a second straight game, the big guy racked 24 points in Thursday’s defeat of Nebraska and 19 in Saturday’s 74-69 win at Wisconsin. He was the most impactful individual on both ends of the court, not all of which was positive.
You see, the Badgers’ entire game plan was centered on pulling Cockburn away from the basket on defense. It failed early because the Badgers couldn’t make jumpers.
They started the game 1 for 14 and began the second half 1 for 10. Illinois led 62-50 before D’Mitrik Trice went three-point crazy with the Badgers’ last 19 points.
You thought Dosunmu was sensational with 15 straight in the overtime win at Nebraska. This was crazier. Illinois needed to convert 10 straight free throws to preserve its 14th Big Ten win in 18 games.
Cockburn stands outMost comparisons between guards and centers are apples-oranges. This is apples-balloons. But let’s see where it takes us.
In the last two seasons, Dosunmu has proved himself to be the premier finisher in Illinois history. Mr. Clutch multiple times. Most of these Big Ten games come down to the wire, and there’s nobody you’d rather hand the ball with two minutes to go.
The opposite must be said for Cockburn. Coach Brad Underwood had to remove Cockburn in the final minutes Saturday because (1) Wisconsin was in foul mode, and Cockburn was having another tough day at the line and (2) they were forcing him to switch on the red-hot Trice. With fouls a constant concern, Cockburn is averaging just 27 minutes a game when he’s needed for plus-35.
But look at the big picture. The 7-foot, 285-pound sophomore leads the Big Ten in rebounding, is the only player in the nation averaging at least 15 points,10 rebounds and shooting at least 65 percent from the field. He’s one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which goes to the top center in the country. The others are Luka Garza (Iowa), Trevion Williams (Purdue), Evan Mobley (USC) and Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky).
But he has some flawsRival coaches set their game plans specifically toward Cockburn. At Michigan State, Tom Izzo tuned up four centers with obvious orders: Foul Cockb urn when the ball comes in, and don’t allow any layups. The four committed 17 fouls in 33-plus minutes. Thomas Kithier and Julius Marble fouled out in less than six minutes each, and Mady Sissoko was ejected on his third foul for flattening Dosunmu.
Don’t ever call basketball a non-contact sport. Not when you’re playing the Spartans.
That said, Cockburn also deals out his share of punishment. He’s raw and physical and, like most big men, he tends to displace less powerful rivals. Sometimes the bumping gets out of hand. Foes tend to fight back.
One insider dropped an unsubstantiated report that a film review showed 27 fouls (in 24 minutes) against him in the 81-72 loss at Michigan State.
Illini compsNow, the ultimate question. Are Cockburn’s dunking, dominating skills sufficiently greater than his shortcomings to bring him alongside the greatest centers in Illinois history?
In Cockburn’s case, can we overlook a style that is seemingly — like Iowa’s Garza — not translatable to the NBA ... that finds him vulnerable defensively on the perimeter ... that lacks a medium jump shot and shows 56 percent at the free throw line?
We begin this comparison with John “Red” Kerr, who enrolled at the UI as a gangling Chicago product in January 1950. While he could have joined a Final Four team at mid-year in the 1950-51 season, he waited until the fall in order to play three full seasons. He needed the development period. At some point, he reached 6-9 and 230 pounds as he improved dramatically, averaging 25.3 points to win Big Ten MVP honors in the 1953-54 season.
Kerr shot just 39.5 percent for his career (40.4 as a senior), starring on three teams that won 36 of 46 Big Ten games and lost to St. John’s, 61-59, in the 1952 Final Four.
Right behind Kerr are Deon Thomas, the UI’s all-time leading scorer (his career shooting percentage was 60.1), and Skip Thoren, who averaged 22.2 points and 14.5 rebounds to earn AP second-team All-America honors in 1965. George BonSalle might have joined the top trio but lost eligibility midway through the 1956-57 season after leading the UI to a 46-12 record in is first 21/2 seasons. BonSalle was averaging 19.8 when he left the team after 14 games.
Final conclusionYou may have other favorites. Bill Burwell made 50 percent of his shots for the 1963 Big Ten co-champs. Derek Holcomb and Nnanna Egwu excelled on defense, Holcomb blocking 11 shots against South Carolina in 1978, and Egwu setting the school’s career record with 201 stuffs through 2015.
Efrem Winters was a four-year starter on strong teams in the 1980s. Marcus Griffin handled the post in 2000 and 2001, allowing Brian Cook room to roam. Meyers Leonard was nearing his potential when he was drafted No. 11 by Portland in 2012. Lowell Hamilton and James Augustine played strong complimentary roles for the last two Final Four teams in 1989 and 2005.
Would you take Cockburn over the aforementioned? Remember, those big guys were raw as sophomores and had shortcomings too.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.